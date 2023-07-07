Conflict with Life Time Grand Prix Shrinks USAC Cross-Country Nationals Fields

The 40th annual USAC Cross-Country Mountain Bike National Championship kicked off this week at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania.On Saturday, about 29 men and 16 women (start lists are still being finalized) will line up to contest the elite national XCO titles, which have been held for the past year by Savilia Blunk and Keegan Swenson.Blunk, who rides for the Rockrider Ford Racing Team, will be back to defend the stars and stripes this year. Swenson, who has won the past three XCO national championship titles, will not return this year due to a conflict with the Life Time Grand Prix Series, a seven-race mixed gravel and XC series. He is the defending champion of both the series and Saturday's gravel race, the Crusher in the Tushar.Despite the Grand Prix rules that only six of seven races count toward the overall result, most riders hedge their bets trying to attend every race.Therefore, Swenson isn't the only one who chose to race gravel in Utah instead of singletrack in Pennsylvania; other nationals stalwarts who chose to skip this year's race because of the Grand Prix include Cole Paton, Payson McElveen, Howard Grotts, Kyle Trudeau, Bradyn Lange, Russell Finsterwald, and last year's bronze medal winner Eric Brunner.Finsterwald told Pinkbike that it was the first USAC nationals he's missed since 2008. Swenson and Grotts have been regular fixtures at the race since 2009.Kerry Werner is the only Grand Prix competitor opting to race at Bear Creek. Ryan Standish and Stephan Davoust are out due to a conflict with the BC Bike Race.Does that all but guarantee that Christopher Blevins takes home the stars and stripes this year? It's likely that the Specialized rider will come home with a new kit. He was second to Swenson last year in the XCO race and is the reigning XCC national champ.Other podium contenders include Luke Vrouwenvelder of Virginia, who has won nationals' silver and bronze but never gold. He's one to watch on the roots and rocks this year, as is Trek Factory Racing and former U23 national champ Riley Amos.The women's field at nationals is also reduced due to the conflict with the Grand Prix. Riders who raced nationals last year and who won't be back due to the conflict include Hannah Otto, Alexis Skarda, Ellen Campbell, Deanna Mayles, and Crystal Anthony.Nevertheless, the entire women's podium from 2022 will be back for battle this year.Blunk goes up against two-time national champ Kate Courtney, who was second in the XCO last year. Courtney was last national champ in 2018 at Snowshoe. Gwendalyn Gibson, who took bronze last year, is also on the start list.Kelsey Urban, who was sixth last year, is another rider to watch, as is Juliana's Kaysee Armstrong.