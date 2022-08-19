Connor Fearon Not Attending World Champs Due to Concussion

Aug 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Connor Fearon coming in hot surfing the dust. It s unbelievably dry out there.

Connor Fearon will not be racing at World Champs or the final World Cup round after a concussion from practice at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup.

After a few crashes during practice at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Connor found that one had some lasting effects. After not completing a full qualifying run Connor and the Forbidden team decided to skip the race and head over to Crankworx. During the trip to Whistler the team found that something was clearly wrong and after seeking a medical opinion in BC, Connor was found to have a concussion.

Connor has now flown home and will be focusing on his recovery and maybe attending the Crankworx stop in Cairns later this year.

bigquotesMy attention, first and foremost, is always focused on the health and safety of the team. Travelling together as we have, for so many years, means we are more than just co-workers, but a tight-knit family group with a shared purpose and passion for racing. Working with Connor these past 11 years means we’ve had our fair share of hospital visits and ambulance rides, so for me, it is very hard to see him hurt and disappointed when he’s not able to race. He knows better than anyone that I prefer everyone to be safe rather than over-risking it and ending up injured, on the sidelines, and not racing.


But accidents can and do happen and Connor’s crash, during practice in Mont-Sainte-Anne, was nothing out of the ordinary, yet the knock he sustained to his head has resulted in a concussion. A bit battered and bruised, the rest of his body is fine, but concussions are thankfully now taken very seriously and after a week-and-a-half off the bike, we have decided that despite some improvements, Connor will sit out the upcoming world championships and World Cup finals.


Connor is understandably very disappointed and doesn’t want to let anyone down and ultimately, wants to show everyone how fast the new Forbidden downhill bike is. It’s the fastest bike he’s ridden to date and with such a short amount of time on it this summer, he’s yet to show its full potential. As with most injuries, the doctors are confident Connor will return to normal and heal over the coming weeks and come back more determined than ever. Matt Dupelle, Forbidden Synthesis Team Manager

We wish Connor all the best with his recovery and hope he is back riding at full speed soon.

