Connor Fearon to Sit Out 2020 Season Due to Australian Covid Travel Restrictions

that he'll be sitting out the 2020 EWS season came last week and now fellow Australian Connor Fearon has announced that he will also be staying in Australia and sitting out the upcoming EWS and DH World Cup events scheduled to take place in Europe in the coming months. The travel restrictions in Australia currently prohibit overseas travel and the country also has a passenger arrival limit making it very difficult for Australian citizens to travel back home, meaning many citizens have been stranded overseas.
Connor is not one to sit idle and has plans to make the most of this time away from the races.
|Like everybody I’m devastated for how 2020 has played out so far. I had a really productive offseason both on and off the bike and had planned to compete in almost the entire EWS and WC DH series. I was really excited to get more EWS experience under my belt and had worked hard to be able to prove my third place at EWS Derby was no fluke. The choice to sit out for the remainder of the races was not easy to make.
The current pandemic has made me realize there are more important things in life then racing a bike and after considering everything, I decided to listen to the government's travel advice and not take the risk involved with travelling to the other side of the world right now. In the meantime I’m looking forward to attending all the events possible within Australia and taking on some media projects I’ve never had time for before! I'm still committed to racing 100% and will be ready to go when travelling and racing become somewhat normal again.—Connor Fearon
Fearon's Canadian teammates Miranda Miller and Rhys Verner are on their way to do the current EWS Enduro events in Europe since travel is easier for Canadians.
Connor raced his 2005 Stab Deluxe to second place (behind Troy Brosnan) at an Adelaide DH race over the weekend.
Wish more people shared this same outlook. Its all about the bigger picture right now. Small sacrifice to make to keep those you love (and also those you don't) safe and well.
I have 0 expectations that there will be any racing. Not saying thats good or bad, but simple reality.
