Connor Fearon to Sit Out 2020 Season Due to Australian Covid Travel Restrictions

Like everybody I’m devastated for how 2020 has played out so far. I had a really productive offseason both on and off the bike and had planned to compete in almost the entire EWS and WC DH series. I was really excited to get more EWS experience under my belt and had worked hard to be able to prove my third place at EWS Derby was no fluke. The choice to sit out for the remainder of the races was not easy to make.



The current pandemic has made me realize there are more important things in life then racing a bike and after considering everything, I decided to listen to the government's travel advice and not take the risk involved with travelling to the other side of the world right now. In the meantime I’m looking forward to attending all the events possible within Australia and taking on some media projects I’ve never had time for before! I'm still committed to racing 100% and will be ready to go when travelling and racing become somewhat normal again. — Connor Fearon