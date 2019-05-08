RACING

Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail

May 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Connor Fearon has backed up his third place in the Tasmania EWS with a win in Round 1 of the Gravity Enduro South Australia at Fox Creek... except this time he did it on a hardtail.

bigquotesSo fun at the first SA enduro. Thought I would spice things up and race the Honzo... didn’t know it would be so fast but there was a lot of sprinting and it came out on top.Connor Fearon

This may have only been a regional race but Connor still had some tough competition from Troy Brosnan and last year's series winner, Steven Gebert. Brosnan and Fearon swapped stage wins all day with Fearon taking four of them and ending up 4 seconds clear.

Photos: Andy Rogers

Results
Men

1st. Connor Fearon - 17:22.2
2nd. Troy Brosnan - 17:26.8
3rd. Steven Gebert - 18:04.9
Women

1st. Shelly Flood - 20:40.0
2nd. Amy Schwarz - 21:07.8
3rd. Emily Hill - 21:51.3

Full results here.

38 Comments

  • + 44
 Let's bring on the bike check of his Honzo!
  • + 20
 But was is a 29-27 hardtail?
  • + 13
 erm and it's not exactly like he was up against some goobers ...keeping Troy in 2nd place can not have been easy
  • + 1
 And over 4 seconds at that.
  • + 7
 if photo is representative of the track in general, seem like a hardtail could actually be an advantage in the right hands.
  • + 3
 Is that as far as the report goes. No information on his ride or set up? Anyway glad someone is out there keeping it real!
  • + 2
 But but... it's carbon! You can't be happy about that!
  • + 4
 I thought that the Enduro Hardtail was a fallicy. Seems I was wrong.
  • + 5
 where's @WAKIdesigns?
  • + 3
 I’m glad it worked for him and he showed no Fearon losing to Troy
  • + 3
 He just single handly increased the global sales of hardtails. Whoop
  • + 2
 I think more people should race hardtails on enduro.
  • + 1
 Was the carbon.
Interview for those keen: cog.konaworld.com/connor-fearon-rides-honzo-cr-to-enduro-win
  • + 2
 couples that win together stay together...
  • + 2
 Please please full bike check
  • + 1
 wonder if Troy went "you MFer" again
  • + 1
 Huge boost for Kona. Dayummm
  • + 1
 And based on the first photo, looks like he did it on flat pedals too!
  • + 1
 @hardtailparty Your people are winning.
  • + 0
 I remember a certain prototype hardtail won at 'Ard rock some years back... #veganpowered
  • + 1
 Dave Harder won one of the first BC enduro series overalls on a Chromag if I recall correctly. Maybe 2014?
  • + 2
 Wait, what?
  • + 1
 Congrats to Fearon! That's a great thing. I love an aggressive hardtail.
  • + 1
 C.F. has always been a beast of a rider. Well done sir!
  • + 1
 Flat foot hard arse'n like a boss
  • + 2
 What bike was he riding?
  • + 1
 Honzo.
  • + 1
 Carbon Honzo
  • + 3
 It says Kona Honzo in his quote. Not sure if that's steel, aluminum, carbon, or titanium, or if he kept it 29" front and rear. Angle-set? So many unanswered questions!
  • + 18
 @mmoon: an unconfirmed source says he was chewing Orbit gum (wintergreen flavor) for stages 2-4 and hadn't clipped his toenails for 17 days. not sure about you guys, but those were the questions keeping me up at night.
  • + 1
 @mmoon: third picture definitely indicates the carbon. It looks like it's a 150 mm Pike on the front.
  • + 1
 @sk133872: Thanks for the tips, I just got to find the gum!
  • + 1
 @mmoon: Looks like their latest carbon frame from the pic.
  • + 1
 What'd Troy ride?
  • + 1
 Spectral CFR
  • + 1
 sooooooooo dhope
  • + 0
 Dang that's a bit embarrassing.
  • + 1
 legend!

