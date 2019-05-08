Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail

So fun at the first SA enduro. Thought I would spice things up and race the Honzo... didn’t know it would be so fast but there was a lot of sprinting and it came out on top. — Connor Fearon

Photos: Andy Rogers

Results

Men



1st. Connor Fearon - 17:22.2

2nd. Troy Brosnan - 17:26.8

3rd. Steven Gebert - 18:04.9

Women



1st. Shelly Flood - 20:40.0

2nd. Amy Schwarz - 21:07.8

3rd. Emily Hill - 21:51.3



Connor Fearon has backed up his third place in the Tasmania EWS with a win in Round 1 of the Gravity Enduro South Australia at Fox Creek... except this time he did it on a hardtail.This may have only been a regional race but Connor still had some tough competition from Troy Brosnan and last year's series winner, Steven Gebert. Brosnan and Fearon swapped stage wins all day with Fearon taking four of them and ending up 4 seconds clear.