Connor Fearon's Kona Operator - Bike Check

I have the large size Crank Brothers Stamps with the bigger pins. My feet have been staying on the pedals really well this year. I’ve run clips for a few World Cups in the past, but I just always end up going back to flats. Seems like every off season I say to myself, “I’m going to learn to use clips,” but I just never get around to it. I can definitely see the benefits of clips, but I can never get myself to change. I just like riding flats.