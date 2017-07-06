Connor Fearon's Kona Operator - Bike Check

Connor Fearon has been having a very solid 2017 season. The Kona Gravity rider is sitting comfortably in the top 10, aboard a bike (the 27.5-wheeled Operator) that he had significant design input on. Photographer, Ross Bell, caught up with the rider and got the low-down on how Fearon sets up his rig during the season.
Connor Fearon's Kona Operator Details
• Rider height: 5' 10”
• Frame size: Large
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Front/Rear Suspension: 200mm/200mm
• Fork: RockShox Boxxer WC 200mm
• Brakes: Avid Codes
• Handlebar width: 760-770mm
• Stem length: 50mm
• Wheels: Novatec Demon
• Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH 7spd
• Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF DH 3C 27.5×2.5″ tires
|In the past, I rode a Medium frame, but I was always a bit cramped on a Medium, so I stepped up to a Large this year. Now I can’t even think of going back to a smaller frame. The Large is just more stable and comfortable… My bike weighs about 17.3 kilos. I don’t know, for sure. I’m not fussy at all when it comes to bike weight. I’m running coil shocks front and back, and I’d never make it lighter if it sacrificed performance. It could be heavier than it is now and I’d still be fine.
I can't quit you...
old-school Avid Codes.
|I like my brakes far out, but I pull them pretty far, so the levers wind up close to the grip. Lever height is pretty neutral, I guess. Not super high or super down.
|My cockpit is pretty standard. I have a 50mm stem, some 25mm rise bars… I might put some 2 or 4mm spacers under my stem for steeper tracks, like Andorra, but that’s pretty much the extent of it… The bars aren’t super wide. I reckon they're somewhere between 760 and 770 millimeters—it helps to get through the gaps a bit easier.
|With my suspension, I run front and rear coil shocks with pretty much the same spring weight all the time. Mainly, I'll adjust the clickers a bit for each track. I like the rear to sag a little bit more than the front because I like the handlebars to stay a bit high. With the flat pedals it’s good to stay behind the bike like that a bit, especially on steeper tracks.
SRAM's 7-speed XO DH handles drivetrain duties. Fearon typically opts for a 36-tooth chainring.
Fearon runs Novatec Demons, shod with Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5s.
|I have the large size Crank Brothers Stamps with the bigger pins. My feet have been staying on the pedals really well this year. I’ve run clips for a few World Cups in the past, but I just always end up going back to flats. Seems like every off season I say to myself, “I’m going to learn to use clips,” but I just never get around to it. I can definitely see the benefits of clips, but I can never get myself to change. I just like riding flats.
Black is the new black....
