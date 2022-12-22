Video: Dreamscapes and Big Sends with Conor MacFarlane on an EMTB

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that e-bikes are useful tools and get a lot more people on bikes than would be otherwise. I use my META POWER on a regular basis to scope and then lug gear in to build features, along with regular riding of course. It was never really that motivating carrying in water and tools on a regular bike so a little electricity has made life a lot easier.



The majority of this video, other than Dream Track, is shot on trails/features that were originally found and/ or built with the use of an e-bike. So cheers to electricity for making my life easier - and more fun at the same time.



When I get a new bike, where I haven’t ridden that specific frame before, the local mulch jump is often one of the first points of call to see how it performs in the air. The META POWER was no different, and it passed all my expectations. The weight of it gives it a very planted and stable feel. One thing led to another jump wise, so I figured I might as well film what I was riding on it plus some of the jumps I had used it to scope and build.



Fair to say, I’m a big fan of the META POWER.” — Conor MacFarlane