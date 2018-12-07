INDUSTRY INSIDER

Consortium Led By Anta Sports to Buy Amer Sports for 5.2 Billion

Dec 7, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
Rumors and talk have been floating around for some time now but it seems that it's nearly official. China's Anta Sports Products is leading a consortium to purchase Amer Sports for a reported 5.2 billion dollars this week. Amer Sports owns both ENVE and Mavic, as well as other active brands such as Arc'teryx, Salomon, Atomic, and Suunto.

Enve M-Series and Protective Rim Strip Technology

Anta Sports Products is much larger than Amer Sports and, according to Bloomberg, Anta has been working to grow its business overseas with a Chinese government push to expand in sports ranging from soccer to skiing. This expansion and push likely include bikes as well. Chip Wilson, founder of lululemon is also set to be a minority investor, potentially buying in at up to 20%. Amer Sports CEO Heikki Takala had in September talked about the potential sell-off of both Mavic and ENVE, citing that there may be a better owner than Amer for those two brands. He was quoted saying, "we are not able to give them (Mavic/ENVE) enough scale and synergy potential."

So what does all of this mean for ENVE and Mavic? Likely nothing for now. Deals like these take quite some time to negotiate and although it sounds as if the deal is very close to, if not already finalized, we suspect it's unlikely that there will be any changes anytime soon. However, with the Chinese government pushing to expand sports it will be interesting to see if those two brands stay on as part of the deal or if they are still being considered for sale.


We have reached out to representatives at both Mavic and ENVE for comment and will update the story with anything we learn.

Mavic SSC DH wheels


46 Comments

  • + 97
 Well, hopefully ENVE won't suddenly become overpriced.
  • + 4
 Wait just a minute. Is that sarcasm? On PB?!?!
  • + 6
 I just spit beer from laughing
  • + 1
 Arc'teryx, Salomon, Suunto, and Mavic are all overpriced
  • + 6
 @Sedounut: thats a lie Americans don't drink this early.
  • - 3
 Become?
  • + 2
 lol. two brands i'll never allow myself to buy based on their "value:" Arc'teryx and Enve
  • + 1
 @racerfacer: Not that I entirely disagree, but my Arc'teryx jacket and Suunto have been some of the best purchases I've made. The Arc'teryx makes my GF's Patagonia jackets look cheap.
  • + 1
 @racerfacer: the e-xm 430 rims are a Good deal though, a 30mm internal width assymetrical hookless rim with reinforced anti dent sidewalls for 35 euros. Not super heavy either.
  • + 1
 @Sedounut: How dare you waste glorious beer
  • + 3
 Checkout We Are One, they are manufactured and hand-laid carbon wheels right out of Kamloops, BC Canada. Save some money, buy a better product and support a small team, rather than having your money leak into the pockets of someone who doesn't even ride a bike!
  • + 1
 @wellbastardfast: Hey now. I made pancakes for my daughters one morning. I was thirsty, it was 8am. I opened a beer. It didn't even phase me what I had done. Until my wife walked in.. That said, I do live in Wisconsin. And we consume 33 gallons of beer a year per person. Wink
  • + 20
 I always forget that there are companies that own companies that own companies that own more companies. Weird world
  • + 5
 If that makes you feel weird, consider the fact that there are reinsurance companies that sell insurance to insurance companies
  • + 3
 Lots of the "small" bike companies are owned larger companies. They are good at marketing the rider owned crap. Definitely ruins it for me. A good example is santa cruz
  • + 12
 WTF is synergy potential?
  • + 7
 Cost optimisation - centralised distribution / marketing / finance etc etc
  • + 23
 Whenever there is a merger or buyout and the word "Synergy" is used - means there will be layoffs.
  • + 3
 Liz: “Cross promotional. Deal mechanics. Revenue streams. Jargon. Synergy.”
Jack: “That’s the best presentation I’ve ever seen. Get started right away.”

-30 Rock
  • + 1
 means different stickers on the same products.
  • + 10
 Tried to buy Enve's once, could only afford the rim tape :p
  • + 4
 Woah.. How's it all going to be run/managed with the new ownership?!? Cheaper ENVE's?!?
  • + 5
 Same good old enves. Just made in china because, you know, margins.
  • + 5
 Oh my Eek China is taking over everything
  • + 7
 a long time ago dewd
  • + 2
 When did they start buying up united states debt, ie. Treasury bonds? The early 90's?
  • + 3
 Does anyone know how this will affect how much we pay for Enve and mavic’s products for the consumer?
  • + 10
 Light Bicycle is about to get some new form designs!
  • + 1
 Yes. More. :-/
  • + 1
 my wild guess - they wont be getting cheaper
  • + 0
 I know for a fact that enve's will be under $400 a set starting late 2019 early 2020. I've seen a flip chart cell phone pic bro. I'll PM you the shot. Got a guy on the inside who's mom is one of the laywers involved.
  • + 3
 Thanks to this PB I now have a handy, consolidated list of companies to not purchase goods from if this sale goes through.
  • + 1
 ummm how about THE CHINESE government looking to get a manufacturing facility in the ol US of A. Trade wars at their finest.
  • + 1
 Lol i wish..
  • + 2
 Is this a great, great deal? Are we doing even more winning? So much winning.
  • + 1
 Lol reminds me of Studio C's International Relations... US to China...oh, that's right, you made that too...
  • + 1
 What a gut punch... I have a heard time believe these brands will have the ability to stay innovative and elite..bummer.
  • + 2
 ENVE - extremely expensive Chinese plastic stuff Big Grin
  • - 4
flag loganskis (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 enve rims are 100% USA
  • + 4
 @loganskis: for now... available soon: made in China for the same price
  • + 9
 @pakleni your acronym needs work.
  • + 2
 @loganskis: the "manufacturing" is. Not the production of the actual carbon and materials to make them. All the dirty work is done overseas.
  • + 1
 @kittenjuice: You're right. But I guess you can buy cheaply EECP stickers on Alibaba to cover the old logo. They even glow in the dark!
  • + 2
 That Anta is so hot right now
  • - 2
 Hot properties! Good buy Anta we wish you the best in the market place. Looking forward to some new stuff. I'm a big fan of enve and mavic.
  • + 0
 China owns the World!

