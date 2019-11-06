Consumers Threaten to Boycott Backcountry.com as Retailer Sues Businesses for Using the Term ‘Backcountry’

Nov 6, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Mnt goats on Quandry Peak
Photo: @roxtar


Some consumers are expressing frustration with online outdoor retailer Backcountry.com on social media using #boycottbackcountry on Twitter and Instagram because the e-commerce retailer has reportedly been taking legal action against small business owners who use the word “backcountry" as part of their name. The Colorado Sun first reported the story late last week, listing several of the businesses that have been impacted.

The publication said that while women-focused avalanche education clinics Backcountry Babes reached an agreement with Backcountry.com and will be able to continue using the term in their name, Utah bikemaker Backcountry eBikes settled in May and will henceforth be known as Backou eBikes. Jordan Phillips rebranded his jeans company from Backcountry Denim to BDCo after his trademark for Backcountry Denim was canceled.


Backcountry's Arcylon long-sleeve jersey and Mid Mountain hip pack are two of the mountain bike focused products they've introduced under their own brand.


Backcountry.com originally got the trademark for use of the word "backcountry" for “retail store services, mail order services and computerized online retail store services" in 2007. Last year they filed for trademarks for hundreds of pieces of gear and in March of this year, they announced in a press release that they would be expanding their brand product offerings to include climb, mountain bike, and winter collections as well as outdoor lifestyle apparel and travel gear.

bigquotesMy feeling is that nobody should have the right to the term 'backcountry.' It’s like trying to trademark 'road' or 'beach' or 'mountain.'Jordan Phillips of BDCo to the Colorado Sun

This is not the first time that consumers have flocked to social media to condemn a brand that's attempting to protect a trademark. You can still find the Specialized #roubaixgate tweets here. And, going back into the archives to 1996, Cannondale threatened legal action against Rocky Mountain for their use of the trademarked word "freeride"—which is how the "Froriders" came to be.

111 Comments

  • 185 4
 Come on Backcounty.com, get the fuck outta here with this shit.
  • 20 3
 They piss me off and it extends beyond this bullshit. I can't say I've ever purchased anything from them because it feels like amazon and walmarts love child that was born in a field, got lost, and decided to open up shop.
  • 18 2
 They probably should have picked a better name than Backcountry.com
  • 4 0
 The National Trust for Scotland tried to legally attack a small outdoor clothing company for naming one of their jackets the Glencoe, despite the jacket existing before the Trust owned Glencoe. Needless to say they did not succeed.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-40842674
  • 7 0
 www.backcountrycorp.com

Where you'll find the decision makers. *Disclaimer* This post is in no-way affiliated with Backcountry, Back, Country, or any form, shape of Goats, Mammals, Slander, or any other legally binding term.
  • 1 1
 It's business dog.. get with it
  • 120 1
 Breaking news, Greg Minnaar sues Backcountry for the use of his trademark in their logo.
  • 52 2
 #boycottbackcountry
  • 38 1
 How could they think this would be good for brand image? All publicity is good publicity, right? Unless you're an a*shole. When I venture into the backcountry, the last thing I am thinking of is Backcountry.com... Screw these guys!
  • 1 0
 I never heard of them...now I have, sadly I guess it’s working “no such thing as bad publicity” your president does it daily.
  • 1 0
 @oldfaith: bergfreunde.de ist deren hiesiger ableger
  • 35 2
 Lol wtf. F*** backcountry.com that's some garbage. That's some specialized stuff right there.

Don't forget that competitive cyclist is a sister company of back country
  • 17 1
 Up next from this corporation.... suing small businesses for using 'competitive' or 'cyclist' in their name. I am done with them.
  • 3 1
 Competitive Cyclist used to be awesome. Then they got bought out by Backcountry.
  • 3 0
 Steep and Cheap too right?
  • 1 0
 @TucsonDon: that's right
  • 1 0
 They also run steepandcheap.com. Look out all you small car dealers that sell cheap cars.
  • 2 0
 @erikkellison: They used to be awesome when they were huck n roll
  • 1 0
 Their parent company owns Canyon too.
  • 26 1
 Fuck BackCuntry
  • 20 0
 If only Specialized had a “Backcountry” bike. They could sue each-other to death.
  • 2 0
 hahahahaha
  • 15 4
 Typical corporate BS! I won't buy anything from them again.
Monster energy has done the same thing..

I always hated how they have these "gear guides" that email you like they're your friend. "Hey man got any plans this weekend? " "Let me know if you need any gear? " Yeah ok buddy I'll let you know lol!
  • 5 1
 The emails are a little silly but I will say that having a specific customer service rep like that is pretty damn convenient. I have used my person there numerous times for returns, warranty claims etc and its made things 10x easier than just calling random CS agents.
  • 2 0
 @sino428: yeah, I agree. I have used mine for lots of random things from questions about knee pads to things regarding bottom Bracket compatibility. It’s the reason I’ve been a repeat customer to competitive cyclist
  • 1 1
 @sino428: well then, call your specific CS reps and ask them to tell their bosses to stop being shitty. It might help.
  • 15 1
 F*ck downcountry I mean backcountry..
  • 45 0
 Dang bro, what did I ever do to you?
  • 3 0
 @downcountry: Dammit, I was going to go register downcountry.com and start suing everyone. Day late and a dollar short.
  • 1 0
 @pinhead907: same here Big Grin darn it!
  • 9 1
 talk about media suicide! precisely how out of touch can you be trying to claim something like this?
  • 8 1
 We should help the "Backcountry Babes" find a name that blows Backcountry out of the water, put our PinkBike brains to good use
  • 41 4
 Backdoor Babes
  • 2 0
 @sriracha: so the babes leave the back door of their houses to go on a trip to the back country. I think the name works
  • 2 0
 @Mojo348: r/whoooosh
  • 9 0
 #wildernessgotrobbed
  • 8 1
 Going after small companies. Some that are using it in the name of their product and getting sued. Super weak.
  • 3 1
 Add in super slow expensive shipping and i don't see why anyone would shop there again. I'm done.
  • 1 0
 They now call their standard shipping “eco friendly” as if they think we’re dumb enough to believe they send it by horseback or bicycle. But maybe, my last “eco friendly” order took 10 days to arrive. Maybe they just want to frustrate customers so they pay for the $17.95 shipping option so it can arrive in 3-5 business days.
  • 9 1
 More like backcunty.com
  • 3 0
 Lol. This year I also met situation when one guy tried to register rights on SCP logo (sc-fi literature wiki project already registered as Creative Commons) and "Guitar Battle" term.
  • 1 0
 *with Guitar Battle that was different guy
  • 2 0
 Bergfreunde should speak up.

backcountry.com shows this message for EU residents

"SORRY.

You're probably wondering why you've landed here of all places. Well, as of 25.05.2018, Backcountry is no longer available outside the U.S. due to GDPR regulations. But, there's a huge upside: Allow us to introduce Backcountry's European sister site - Bergfreunde.eu! Here, you'll find all the goodies you would've otherwise found at Backcountry, including the best outdoor gear, expert advice and the most impeccable service - all within the E.U.

Have fun shopping at Bergfreunde.eu!"
  • 14 10
 At least they have some decent customer support... Looking at you JensonUSA
  • 5 4
 For real! Backcountry.com does have some rad customer service...
  • 8 1
 I have had nothing but top notch customer service from Jenson and I have purchased form them well over 50 or times throughout the years. Returns, last minute additions to orders, etc. Zero problems and great, quick help. What was your specific issue?
  • 2 1
 Seriously! What is up with Jenson's customer support. I could go on and on and on and on about this one. I am currently super heated up on this topic.
  • 6 0
 @bman33: Same here, returns, price adjustments, etc have always been a breeze with Jenson. Same with Backcountry too for the record. They have awesome customer service.
  • 2 1
 I've always had great service from Jenson. Fast & helpful, really quick shipping. Just yesterday the warranty dept mediated help from OneUp about a malfunctioning dropper post. I couldn't find any info or contact on OneUps site, but the Jenson rep got me the info I needed fast.
  • 3 0
 @kcj801: Always had great customer service with Jenson. One time they were out at Sea Otter and didn't respond for a few days, but when they returned I had my replacement within two days.
  • 1 0
 I haven't had a bad experience with Jenson or Backcountry. BC does do faster shipping tho. Does Jenson still do free returns on clothing? That was pretty damn awesome.
  • 2 0
 Nothing can be as bad as Chain Reaction Cycles' customer service
  • 2 0
 @Mntneer: I wasn't aware they even had customer service.
  • 5 0
 Better hurry & TM “Downcountry”
  • 2 1
 The term "backcountry" specifically invokes feelings of freedom from frivolous trademark disputes and corporate pettiness.

Aside from brand loyalty, I'm not sure that www.backcountry.com has anything on other retailers. They have some good prices, but not prices that can't be best elsewhere online.

Amongst all the occurrences in the world that I have no control over, I can easily and happily not shop with them because of this petty bitch move.
  • 1 0
 indielaw.com/5steps-to-follow-when-youre-accused-of-trademark-infringement

I have zero knowledge of this company however they are required to follow some rules as a copyright owner. Read over this if you're interested.
  • 6 1
 Backcountry.com also owns competitivecyclist.com . So boycott both!
  • 1 0
 They also own Steep and Cheap.
  • 1 0
 BC is owned by TSG Consumer Partners whom also own the following brands www.tsgconsumer.com/portfolio....including; Canyon Bikes, Nuun, Stumptown Coffee, Vitamin Water, PBR
  • 1 0
 Plus Bergfreunde (European outdoor gear retailer), MotoSport.com, and a motorcycle dealership in Virginia called MotoSport Roanoke.
  • 4 1
 It would really suck if their App Store ratings went down....

apps.apple.com/us/app/backcountry-outdoor-gear/id450920999
  • 5 1
 trademark for words that are in everyday language... dear Allah
  • 1 0
 Backcountry, definitely BACKWARD with this petty approach, whatabout their sister companies, are they going to sue me for going on a ,www.alpinetrek.com, fuck you and the horse you rode in on !
  • 1 0
 Hahaha...How hypocritical are these chumps...They are trademarking the term "backcountry" but their Arcylon long sleeve jersey and Mid Mountain hip pack are direct ripoffs of trail system names in Park City Utah
  • 1 0
 I checked that #roubaixgate link out and read one of the articles about it that someone posted on Twitter. Immediately got a f*cking advertisement for backcountry.com on that site. tinfoil hat time
  • 1 0
 f*ck off with that noise Backcountry! Anyone remember when they used to be called "Backcountry Outlet"? Now they are suing people over naming? They will not be getting any of my business.
  • 2 0
 I hear those Backcountry guys are a real riot at parties:
Shoes off
No alcohol
Music off by 10
No heavy petting
But most of all enjoy yourselves
  • 4 1
 This is peak America and peak stupid.
  • 2 0
 Aren't those two words synonyms? Kidding of course..

The funny thing is those who are up in arms about this are such a vast minority. Most people who shop there probably don't have a clue and wouldn't care either way. Price point is king.
  • 2 2
 why isn't anyone pissed about the hundreds of brands that still use the backcountry platform? you would think the SJW's over a Patagonia would be first in line. Want to make a stink, get them to pull out.
  • 2 0
 I can't boycott a business I've never used. This doesn't make me want to check them out though.
  • 3 2
 Another great reason not to shop in the US. It is like trying to copyright the word forest/jungle/road/street and so on. What a shame. #boycottbackcountry
  • 1 0
 I remember a certain bike company trying to do this with the word “epic”. Don’t wanna say who it is. Don’t wanna get sued!
  • 1 0
 I like how everyone shows up here to bitch about this, but Pinkbike posting "Great Online Deals!" once a month gets no reaction...
  • 1 0
 That's because it's been a known joke for a long time now.
  • 4 0
 #NoBackcountryForOldMen
  • 1 0
 I've purchased items on their site to save a few bucks. Now I see my bucks went to legal to sue small business owners. I'm such a dlck.
  • 1 1
 Really enjoy the experiences I've had with Backcountry.com and this won't change my mind or my purchasing choices, however, I will NEVER purchase anything with their name "Backcountry" printed or placed on it.
  • 1 0
 You sure showed them!
  • 2 1
 LOL To have any foot in the bike industry and not learn from the Big S- no other way to put it other than stupidity.
  • 2 0
 It could be worse. They could be Ohio State University.
  • 2 0
 What about Backcountry Access (beacons and such)?
  • 1 0
 I think its because they dont make those. it seems to be a problem now because they expanded to make their own stuff
  • 1 0
 A great bike/ ski/snowboard in Truckee CA. is called The Back Country, wonder if they got sued?
  • 3 3
 I genuinely do not see an issue here. They are suing companies who are using their trademarked name. What is the issue with that?
  • 1 0
 Are you for real? Or perhaps a backcountry plant?
  • 1 2
 Ha, I'm going to start buying what I need from backcountry instead of Amazon or Jenson to do my part in offsetting this. Crybabies. Grow up and get some real problems. #choosebackcountry.
  • 1 0
 Kinda funny how avant links is generating automatic links to bc.com throughout the comments.
  • 1 0
 This is normally where the americans in the forum begin apologizing for their country.... What a bonkers world.
  • 1 0
 If not Backcountry.com or MooseJaw - where are you all buying gear (full price aside)
  • 1 0
 #BackcountryEnduroAppleKleenex.com
  • 1 1
 Sucks for the people that work there. I'm not buying anything from there anymore. REI must be stoked!
  • 1 1
 F*ck REI as well.
  • 1 0
 @SacAssassin: why
  • 1 0
 Sad because I love backcountry.com but this is some greedy nonsense
  • 1 0
 Cmon Backcountry let it go ...this is lame.
  • 1 0
 That's a bold strategy cotton, lets see if it pays off
  • 2 1
 Lets #boicotdowncountry too, it is ridiculos and it was coined here
  • 1 0
 FFS this is horse s$%t...
  • 1 0
 Done with Backcountry until this stops. Hit em in the wallet.
  • 1 0
 Just a big bag of bad publicity. Stupid.
  • 1 0
 Goat wanker$
  • 1 0
 Cool story
  • 1 0
 blow me backcunty
  • 1 0
 greed.
  • 1 0
 Fuck off backcountry.com
  • 1 1
 Assholes
  • 1 1
 Blah blah blah
Post a Comment



