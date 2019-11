Consumers Threaten to Boycott Backcountry.com as Retailer Sues Businesses for Using the Term ‘Backcountry’

Backcountry's Arcylon long-sleeve jersey and Mid Mountain hip pack are two of the mountain bike focused products they've introduced under their own brand.

My feeling is that nobody should have the right to the term 'backcountry.' It’s like trying to trademark 'road' or 'beach' or 'mountain.' — Jordan Phillips of BDCo to the Colorado Sun

Some consumers are expressing frustration with online outdoor retailer Backcountry.com on social media usingon Twitter and Instagram because the e-commerce retailer has reportedly been taking legal action against small business owners who use the word “backcountry" as part of their name. The Colorado Sun first reported the story late last week, listing several of the businesses that have been impacted.The publication said that while women-focused avalanche education clinics Backcountry Babes reached an agreement with Backcountry.com and will be able to continue using the term in their name, Utah bikemaker Backcountry eBikes settled in May and will henceforth be known as Backou eBikes. Jordan Phillips rebranded his jeans company from Backcountry Denim to BDCo after his trademark for Backcountry Denim was canceled.Backcountry.com originally got the trademark for use of the word "backcountry" for “retail store services, mail order services and computerized online retail store services" in 2007. Last year they filed for trademarks for hundreds of pieces of gear and in March of this year, they announced in a press release that they would be expanding their brand product offerings to include climb, mountain bike, and winter collections as well as outdoor lifestyle apparel and travel gear.This is not the first time that consumers have flocked to social media to condemn a brand that's attempting to protect a trademark. You can still find the Specializedtweets here . And, going back into the archives to 1996, Cannondale threatened legal action against Rocky Mountain for their use of the trademarked word "freeride"—which is how the "Froriders" came to be.