Contest: Enter To Win A Dartmoor Bikes Blackbird Evo 27.5

May 25, 2018
by Dartmoor-Bikes  



Ride Your Way!
Mountain biking is a sport dedicated to those who hate all kinds of limitations. You can pick your own trail, your own tricks and you can ride anything that makes you feel happy. It is just like in your life – you choose your goals and then you find a way of achieving them. In life or on a trail – you just Ride Your Way! That’s how Dartmoor sees mountain biking.

How About winning a top Enduro Bike?
Now the rad stuff. Dartmoor-Bikes are giving you the opportunity to win a top enduro bike, the Blackbird Evo 27.5. This fully-loaded version of the bike based on the Blackbird frame, equipped with RS Yari RC Boost fork and RS Monarch Plus Debonair shock is the perfect machine for all advanced enduro enthusiasts.

The Contest
To have a chance of winning all you have to do is show us your way of riding a bike by sending us a photo from #BehindTheBars like the ones below.





HOW DOES IT WORK?

It’s simple. Get on your bike and show us your favorite spot by taking a shot from #BehindTheBars. No matter what bike you ride or what style of riding you prefer. Just show us what makes you feel great when you’re riding your bike.

Take your shot, and upload it to Instagram and make sure you've tagged your photo with both: #BehindTheBars and @Dartmoor_Bikes to become a part of the contest.

The deadline for uploading
#BehindTheBars contest shots is
June 11th, 2018

Winners will be announced on Pinkbike on June 12th, 2018
so be sure to check if you've won!



Prizes
We will choose the best three photos and the most striking will win you the Dartmoor Blackbird Evo 27.5 bike. Prizes for the second and third winning shots are the Dartmoor Woods riding sets – a long sleeved jersey and shorts.



So grab your bike, load your camera and show us how you Ride Your Way!

We at Dartmoor-Bikes are always happy to see the views from behind your cockpit so please share your photos with us, not only during the contest.

Simply tag them on Instagram with #BehindTheBars and @Dartmoor_Bikes!




