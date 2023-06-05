Context Ridewear Expands Gear Line

PRESS RELEASE: Context Ridewear

Enduro Pants

• Nylon/Elastane blended construction is lightweight, robust, and breathable

• Breathable mesh panels behind knees ventilate excess heat

• Ratchet adjustable waist

• Two zippered pockets, one with a built in key tether for valuables

• Embossed tan hip patch and ankle tag

• Long leg sizes available in Medium, Large, and X-Large

• £49.99 with free UK Postage



The Enduro Pants feature a lighter weight and more breathable construction than the Gravity Pants

Enduro Bundle

Our 3-piece Enduro combo for mixed trail conditions.

Trail Bundle

A lightweight and simple trail combo for summer laps.

Park Bundle

A gear setup for bikepark laps and big gaps

