Context Ridewear Expands Gear Line

PRESS RELEASE: Context Ridewear

At Context Ridewear, our brand launched in September 2022 and has been slowly and steadily growing a loyal customer base of gravity riders looking for better value MTB kit, with simple features and aesthetic and backed up by our pioneering crash replacement policy.

Our initial line of Gravity Pants, Gilets, and Jersey combo's have been a big hit over the cooler months, providing downhill riders with water resistant and crash-resistant gear for less. But for the warmer conditions currently hitting Europe, there was a need in the line-up for a more lightweight, breathable, and versatile combinations.

Introducing our new Enduro Pants, Tech-Tees, and new bundle combo deals.

Enduro Pants
• Nylon/Elastane blended construction is lightweight, robust, and breathable
• Breathable mesh panels behind knees ventilate excess heat
• Ratchet adjustable waist
• Two zippered pockets, one with a built in key tether for valuables
• Embossed tan hip patch and ankle tag
• Long leg sizes available in Medium, Large, and X-Large
• £49.99 with free UK Postage
Enduro Pants

Enduro Pants
Enduro Pants
The Enduro Pants feature a lighter weight and more breathable construction than the Gravity Pants

Enduro Bundle
• Enduro Pants + Compression Jersey + Mesh Vest
• A versatile gear bundle for Enduro, Trail, and summer DH laps
• £69.99 with free UK Postage
Context Ridewear Enduro Combo
Context Ridewear Enduro Combo

Enduro Pants
Context Ridewear Enduro Combo
Our 3-piece Enduro combo for mixed trail conditions.

Trail Bundle
• Enduro Pants + Tech Tee
• A casual, easygoing gear bundle
• £59.99 with free UK Postage
Context Ridewear Trail Combo
Context Ridewear Trail Combo
A lightweight and simple trail combo for summer laps.

And finally, we have introduced a lower-cost gravity pant bundle including a tech tee, for the bikepark rats!

Park Bundle
• Gravity pants + Tech Tee
• Heavy-hitting gear bundle for bikepark laps!
• £64.99 with free UK Postage
Context Ridewear Park Combo
Context Ridewear Park Combo 2
A gear setup for bikepark laps and big gaps

About Our Company

How We Achieve Our Prices
At Context we built our company from the ground up to provide gear direct to the customer for the best possible value. We do this by:
• Design and spec everything in-house - all our gear is unique to us
• Dealing directly and personally with our manufacturer (no unnecessary agency fees)
• Importing and storing at our HQ (no distributor fees)
• Selling and shipping directly to the customer (no retail fees)
• All customer service queries are dealt with directly by the company founders
• As a new UK based company, there is currently also no VAT to pay on any purchase

Layering Concept
Our range of gear is influenced by the layering practices used in winter sports. No one item is going to be perfect for every condition, so we designed our range to be mixed up and layered for any time of year.
Context Ridewear Layering Concept
Context gear is designed to be mixed and matched to suit the conditions, and every combo can be worn together without colour clashes.

Crash Replacement Policy
Crashes happen and gear gets broken, its' a fact of life when riding mountain bikes and pushing your skills. At Context, every piece of gear is covered for 1 year by our crash replacement policy. This entitles the owner to a 40% discount off the price of a replacement item if you break your original ones, and this is offered in addition to any usual warranty claims in any cases of manufacturing defects. This policy should help keep riders out there on their bikes and riding in Context gear.

Context Ridewear are now also offering free UK postage on all orders, of any value.

For more information, visit the Context Ridewear Website, grab some gear, and go ride your bike!

RIDE IN CONTEXT

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Best pricing I've seen lately. Wish I was in the UK Smile





