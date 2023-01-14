Context Ridewear Launches New Value-Focused Line of Gravity Kit

Jan 14, 2023
by ContextRidewear  
Context Ridewear Mesh gravity vest Navy
Context Ridewear drops in with new line of sturdy, value-conscious MTB gear.


PRESS RELEASE: Context Ridewear

We’re delighted to introduce Context Ridewear, a new UK based MTB apparel company with a focus on the gravity sector of our sport. Created by two DH-loving engineers from the Cotswolds, and launched in September 2022, our company was created to directly address our pain-points with the current state of the MTB apparel industry:

– The price of MTB apparel, especially for gravity-focused DH & Enduro applications.
– The ever-changing fashion, with new lines of gear introduced every season by the large brands.
– The kit just didn't hold up to crashes, had little/no backup support, and cost a fortune to replace.

Context Ridewear
The kit combo deals are the best value way to buy - the Berry/Black Gravity Combo pictured here is £69.99
Berry Grey Gravity MTB combo
Stealth Black Gravity MTB combo
The gear is build for gravity riding applications, like Downhill, Bike parks, or Enduro.

We had the idea for Context Ridewear around two years ago. Over the years, both founders had ended up with wardrobes full of mis-matched sale-item clothing, having poured their available money into bikes, tyres and uplifts. This frustration led to some discussions over why DH gear had to cost quite so much money – what was so special about it in the first place? Being a pair of engineers with 25 years of business experience behind us, we couldn't leave this question unanswered.

What we found astonished us. By building a super-lean business model, without any retailers or distributors, designing and developing everything in house, and doing all our own admin, not only could we match the prices of the big-brands – we could beat them.

This isn't something totally new – direct-to-customer bike brands like Canyon and YT have been doing it for years. However, the big clothing brands out there seemingly aren't in any rush to follow suit at this time, so there was a gap in the market for us to exploit, whilst passing the savings on to our customers.

So, the hunt to find production partners and design our product range began. After 18 months of design, sample sourcing, materials and construction testing, Context Ridewear was officially born! It is with great pleasure we introduce our Gravity gear range to the Pinkbike community.


Our gravity MTB gear range

Gravity MTB Pants

• Heavyweight 'soft-shell' Polyester construction, with a slight stretch and good water resistance.
• 400GSM Cordura knee panels for crash resistance.
• Double and triple-stitched in strategic areas for robustness.
• Rear panel is made from a very water resistant Polyester/PU blend for added splash resistance.
• Elasticated calf panels for a comfortable, slim fit around the lower legs.
• Ratchet buckle waistband and YKK zippered fly.
• Two waterproof zip pockets at hips.
• Raised rear coverage for added mud protection.
£59.99
Context Ridewear Gravity MTB Pants Only 59.99.
Context Ridewear UK Gravity MTB Pants
Context Ridewear UK Gravity MTB Pants

2-Layer Jersey system

• Moto-inspired layering system. Compression under-layer with a casual Mesh sleeveless over-shirt.
• Custom fit - elongated body and arms so that everything stays covered when stretched out on the bike.
• Loads of colour combinations available, by changing mesh jersey or compression combination.
• Mesh jersey can also be worn on its' own on very hot days, or for extra style on summer evenings!
• Ideal for running with a chest or back protector.
£24.99
Context Ridewear 2 layer jersey system
Context Ridewear Gravity MTB Gear Mesh Sleeveless Jersey
Navy Grey Gravity MTB combo

Softshell Fleece-lined Gilet

• Softshell Polyester Gilet with fleece lining.
• Ideal for keeping your core warm on cooler, windy days.
• Extended tail length for coverage on muddy rides.
• Designed to be worn over our compression jersey.
• Two fully waterproof pockets with waterproof zips.
• Key tether in one pocket, goggle wipe in the other.
• Subtle faux-leather branded tag on front.
£29.99
Context Ridewear Winter Softshell Gilet
Context Ridewear Winter Softshell Gilet
Context Ridewear Winter Softshell Gilet Long Tail


Our Kit Combos

Green Black Gravity MTB combo
Gravity MTB Combo

• A 3-piece outfit comprised of the Gravity pants and 2-part jersey, for a discounted price.
• 4 colour options of mesh jersey, and 2 compression jersey colours to choose from.
• Sizes ranging from Small to XL. An XS Pant option will follow very soon.
£69.99

Winter Gravity Combo

• A 3-piece outfit comprised of the Gravity pants, compression jersey, and Gilet, for a discounted price.
• 2 compression jersey colours to choose from.
• Sizes ranging from Small to XL. An XS Pant option will follow very soon.
£79.99
Context Ridewear Winter Gravity Combo


Our 1 year Crash Replacement policy

Context Ridewear 1 year crash replacement scheme

We are offering, with every single piece of Context Ridewear, a 1 year crash replacement policy which entitles the owner to a large 40% discount off a replacement if they manage to break their gear whilst riding. Not only does this show how tough and well built we think our gear really is, but by not offering these replacements for entirely free, we don't have to add that cost onto the initial purchase price of the item. So, we've got our riders fully covered without any extra purchase costs.


Context Ridewear Gravity MTB Gear
Context Ridewear Gravity MTB Gear Berry Grey Combo

Context Ridewear Gravity MTB Gear Berry Grey Combo
Context Ridewear Gravity MTB Gear Winter Combo
Context Ridewear is owned and designed by riders, for riders


For more information, visit the Context Ridewear Website, grab some gear, and go ride your bike!


RIDE IN CONTEXT


Posted In:
Industry News Apparel


18 Comments

  • 8 0
 Reasonably priced. Nice colours. No brash logos. Pinkers have nothing to complain about here. Terrible.
  • 2 0
 Give it some time
  • 1 0
 It is nice to see not everything is going up in price. I am having to get used to paying 9 dollars for 18 eggs and my natural gas bill to triple.
  • 2 0
 That is getting pretty close to a pair of jeans and a flannel... but not quite there
  • 1 0
 I like, but wonder what inseam length is, and if it’s available in USA???
  • 1 0
 Throw something in your cart and find out.
  • 1 0
 We have size charts on our website as images, and yes we would be totally willing to ship to the USA for you if you'd like to be the only one rocking our gear on your continent! Though there will be postage costs and tax to pay unfortunately.
  • 1 0
 @ContextRidewear: ordered. I’ll gladly be the only one in the states wearing your kit. Incredible value!
  • 2 0
 Oh my god! He’s riding an emtb! I’m going to light myself on fire!
  • 1 0
 so value is a new focus? so it has not been until now?
  • 2 0
 No, not really.
  • 1 0
 I would say in apparel there has been very little focus on value. I think this is great if the product fits well and holds up.
  • 1 0
 This is what I like to see
  • 2 0
 nice kit!
  • 1 0
 Happy nothing here is taken out of context
  • 1 0
 I see this being somewhat out of context with typical pricing.
  • 1 0
 sick
  • 1 0
 Cute





