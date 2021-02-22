Continental and Nukeproof Join Forces to Introduce New UCI Team

Continental Nukeproof Racing is a new UCI downhill team of Irish young guns Chris Cumming and Ronan Dunne, who aim to make waves as first-year Elites.
Chris Cumming is a two-time Irish national champion who has been racing since he was 10. He qualified 2nd at World Champs last year in the Juniors and has collected a handful of national and European podiums.
|We’re really looking forward to this year especially being back on Continental & Nukeproof which was the set up I had racing Ripper and Youth. Chaz Curry is on board this year which we’re stoked about as he was my Mechanic and Mentor when I was with WideOpenMag We’ve been chatting with Oliver and Alexander on this year’s tyre range working on feedback and testing, to help develop and get our set up just right. The Mud King was certainly put through its paces over the weekend here in Rostrevor between the snow and muck working fantasticly with Mud Hugger Evo.—Chris Cumming
Ronan Dunne is Chris’ close competitor and a long-term friend. He races both enduro and downhill and has earned three national championship titles.
|this is my first year on Continental Tyres, which I’m stoked about and really looking forward to testing the new range. Our bike set up of Continental Tyres, Nukeproof, Funn Mtb, Fox Suspension and Pacenti Wheels is a dream come true.—Ronan Dunne
|We’re proud to continue our journey with wee Chris and welcome Ronan to the brand. With Chris it’s been a nice journey with Nukeproof, from meeting him as "the kid constantly wheeling his Mega AM around the pits at the IDMS races" through to the (almost) grown up human he is today. Both he and Ronan are insanely talented riders, and we’re stoked to have these two Irish pinners representing Nukeproof on the World Cup Circuit.—Nukeproof’s Rob Sherratt
