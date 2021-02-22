Continental and Nukeproof Join Forces to Introduce New UCI Team

We’re really looking forward to this year especially being back on Continental & Nukeproof which was the set up I had racing Ripper and Youth. Chaz Curry is on board this year which we’re stoked about as he was my Mechanic and Mentor when I was with WideOpenMag We’ve been chatting with Oliver and Alexander on this year’s tyre range working on feedback and testing, to help develop and get our set up just right. The Mud King was certainly put through its paces over the weekend here in Rostrevor between the snow and muck working fantasticly with Mud Hugger Evo. — Chris Cumming