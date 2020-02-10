Video: Continental Becomes Joint Title Sponsor of Atherton Racing

We’ve worked with Atherton Racing for many years in the past, and stepping up as joint title partner of the Continental Atherton team feels like a natural and progressive move for Continental. There hasn’t been a tyre manufacturer giving top-tier sponsorship support for a long time – it is time for us to lead the way in the serious business of downhill.



This partnership also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the talented racers in the team, and of course, gives us a seamless opportunity for further product development which will give us credibility in the bicycle industry overall and advances in the tyre market specifically. — Oliver Anhuth, Continental’s Global Head of Marketing