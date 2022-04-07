close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range

Apr 7, 2022
by Seb Stott  

If you've been in the market for a new set of tires for your trail, enduro or DH bike in the last few years, you could be forgiven for overlooking Continental. While other brands like Maxxis and Schwalbe have a big presence on the race scene and bring out new tread patterns, compounds and casings regularly, we haven't seen nearly so much from Conti. More to the point, many of their gravity tires have suffered from overly-stiff casings, which in some cases could create harshness on small bumps, making a fresh fork feel like it was long overdue a service.

With development help from the Athertons, it looks like Continental have turned a corner with their new gravity tires.

That all looks set to change. Today Continental are launching a whole set of gravity tires for trail, enduro and DH that have been in development for four years. Continental's engineers weren't shy about the fact that their previous tires were lacking in some areas. But by working closely with the Athertons for real-world feedback and combining this with lab tests, they first benchmarked competitors' tires then sought to improve their own over multiple iterations. You may have spotted the new tires (or earlier versions of them) being raced on the World Cup circuit throughout the 2021 season. In 2022, the new tires will be raced by Continental Atherton Racing, Pivot Factory Racing, Continental Nukeproof, Team 31, and more.

The range includes four tread patterns for hardpack, mixed, loose and muddy terrain - the mixed conditions tire (the Kryptotal) has a front and rear-specific tread, so technically there are five patterns. They are available with three new casings for downhill, enduro and trail, all of which have been designed with an emphasis on suppleness to address the weakness of the casings they replace. All are available in 2.4" widths, and some are available in 2.6" as well. Finally, Continental cooked up three new rubber compounds they unambiguously call supersoft, soft, and endurance.


Math nerds will have worked out that all those patterns, casings, widths and compounds could add up to 72 combinations for each wheel size, but fortunately for stockists, not every combination is available. You can't get the mud tire in the hardest compound, for example. Above is a matrix showing which combinations are available. There's a total of twenty options per wheel size at launch, though Continental hinted that more combinations may get made in the future. For example, you can't currently get the supersoft compound with an enduro casing, but that may change at some point.


Tread Patterns

Below are Continental's explanations of the design and intended use of the four new patterns. The mixed-conditions Kryptotal, which is the one I've been testing, is the most versatile option and likely to be the most popular. Continental say they started off with a single pattern for mixed conditions but discovered during development they could improve performance by differentiating between front- and rear-specific variants. Of course, there's nothing to stop you from using two of the same, for example, a pair of "rear" tires for faster rolling.


Xynotal - for hardpack and dry conditions

"Optimised for the most demanding dry and/or rocky trails, Xynotal’s tread pattern features angled in-line shoulder studs for predictable cornering. Combining a pronounced positive profile with a large number of contact areas, it maximises grip on both hard and slightly loose surfaces when moisture is not a factor. Pronounced ramps in the direction of rotation ensure low rolling resistance without compromising traction under load."

- Size options: 27.5x2.4, 29x2.4
- Casing options: downhill, enduro, trail
- Compound options: supersoft, soft, endurance



Kryptotal F & R - for mixed terrain

"Kryptotal’s tread pattern features a balance of positive profile and open areas designed for the best performance in complex terrains or trails that feature multiple surfaces. The use of steep and shallow ramps offer riders a sweet spot of grip, self-cleaning and low rolling resistance. Whilst the tread pattern for Kryptotal Fr is optimised for front-end grip and cornering stability, Kryptotal Re is optimised for the rear wheel demands of braking and rear-end stability."

Kryptotal (front)

- Size options: 27.5x2.4, 29x2.4
- Casing options: downhill, enduro
- Compound options: supersoft, soft
Kryptotal (rear)

- Size options: 27.5x2.4, 27.5x2.6, 29x2.4, 29x2.6
- Casing options: downhill, enduro, trail
- Compound options: supersoft, soft, endurance


Argotal - for loose terrain

"Supported in-line shoulder studs and a highly supportive structure result in Argotal offering maximum mechanical grip and cornering stability on loose dirt. The open tread pattern design and pronounced studs with steep ramps generate the best possible interaction with a loose surface whilst supporting self-cleaning, to inspire confidence at every stage of the trail."

- Size options: 27.5x2.4, 27.5x2.6, 29x2.4, 29x2.6
- Casing options: downhill, enduro, or trail
- Compound options: supersoft, soft, endurance


Hydrotal - for wet and muddy conditions

"Tapered and supported stud elements paired with an open tread pattern design supports maximum grip on wet and muddy terrain. With a self-cleaning capability critical to riding in the sloppiest conditions, in-line shoulder studs and an optimised support structure ensure grip when cornering aggressively in low grip situations."

- Size options: 27.5x2.4, 29x2.4
- Casing: downhill
- Compound: supersoft


Casing options

Perhaps the most important move from a performance standpoint is that Continental has switched to 110 TPI (threads per inch) fabric for their Enduro and Downhill casing tires. This means each of the nylon threads which criss-cross the tire casing is 1/120 of an inch (0.2mm) in diameter. A higher thread count (TPI) makes for a suppler tire sidewall, but less puncture resistance, because the threads are thinner. 110 TPI is a higher thread count than many downhill tires use - for example, Michelin use 55 TPI in their DH tires - which should make for relatively supple tires.

But there's more to a tire than that. The nylon fabric is layered to increase strength where it's needed most. In the Trail casing, there are two fabric layers under the sidewall, with three under the tread. This is achieved by one layer going from bead to bead, with two more that only overlap under the tread. The Enduro casing is similar but adds an extra protective layer, which Continental call Apex, in the lower part of the sidewall for increased snakebite resistance and support. The DH casing doubles up on the carcass layers, giving it four in the sidewall and six under the tread, in addition to the Apex layer.


It's clear that suppleness was high on the list of priorities. One Continental spokesperson said they can measure suppleness in the lab, and that while their previous DH tires were measurably less supple than the Maxxis equivalent, the new ones are measurably more supple. Make of that what you will, but Continental's lead engineer, Alexander Hänke, also mentioned in another conversation that their lab tests put the puncture-resistance of the DH casing in between the SuperGravity and SuperDownhill casings from Schwalbe (despite the weight being in line with the SuperGravity version), so it's not like they're claiming they're the best in every possible way.

Weight

Conti haven't gone down the route of building ever burlier tires, even for the DH version. While Michelin's Wild Enduro Racing Line tires weigh 1,459 g for the front, Continental has kept the weight more reasonable. I have a set of 29", DH-casing Argotal tires to test, but I wasn't able to weigh them properly as they arrived installed with sealant. They weigh about 1,320 g each with some sealant residue, which roughly agrees with the numbers in the chart below. For context, a 29 x 2.4" Schwalbe Magic Mary in the SuperGravity (not DH) casing weighs 1,324g (dry) on my scales.


Compounds

Continental were tight-lipped about what goes into the compounds they make and what makes them different to prior tires. Of course, they don't want to give away their recipe and I doubt if I'd be able to make any sense of it if they did. I did talk to Hänke about the Shore durometer scale used by some manufacturers to measure compound hardness (e.g. 42a or 60a compounds). I have a Shore durometer gauge but I soon found that the reading you get depends on exactly how you take the measurement. Hänke confirmed that hardness is something you can only measure with a solid ball of rubber, not a tire tread, and that softer does not always mean stickier - there's a lot more to rubber than softness. This is why they don't put a number on the compound they use.

The knobs are made up of a harder base compound (for support) with a softer cap above this for grip. The same two compounds are used in the shoulder and centre tread blocks.

Continental describe the compounds they offer like this:

- Supersoft - softest and grippiest option, especially for downhill and enduro with a descending-focus
- Soft - balanced between grip and rolling for gravity-focussed riding
- Endurance - focus on balance between endurance/durability and rolling resistance

Interestingly, Hänke said that even the supersoft compound was developed with an eye toward longevity and rolling resistance, to make it a more usable tire for everyday riders and to reduce the environmental impact. Apparently, most Continental enduro racers are using the Supersoft DH version for enduro too. This seemed at odds with something Bernard Kerr mentioned in passing at the launch, to the effect that most World Cup riders are just looking for as much grip as possible these days. I asked Hänke whether there might be an even softer, no-holds-barred compound for certain World Cup races where grip is the only priority. He said that that's always an option.

Pricing and availability

Pricing starts at 59.95 EUR and the range is available from today.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires Continental Contintental Kryptotal


Must Read This Week
Chromag Announces Its First High Pivot Bike
71100 views
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
53972 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
50098 views
Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry
47424 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
40909 views
Beer's Invertable Ale Tires Transform Your Mountain Bike Into a Tarmac Cruiser
30925 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
30579 views
Video: Pembree & Rob Warner Announce Ride Concepts Interlock System
30154 views

61 Comments

  • 29 0
 Xynotal sounds like some medicine
  • 9 0
 Sounds like something I don’t want in my black chili
  • 8 0
 When big pharma names tyres
  • 5 0
 Great grip and keeps your allergies in check....what's not to like?
  • 5 0
 Don't take Xynotal if you're allergic to Xynotal. Rare but serious side affects include washing out, burping, brapping, and schralping. Discontinue Xynotal and seek immediate medical attention if you experience delamination, dead sailors, or ceding control and letting your Ibis do its job.
  • 24 0
 For those times where you just want to send... Fuketal
  • 19 0
 These G5-DHR-Magic-Shorty-Demfy look pretty good actually. Weights look good, I'm willing to give these a go and see if they exceed the tires they shamelessly (and likely successfully) steal nuances from. Also, A++ for coming in hot and getting a press release out that hits the whole lineup at once instead of dribbling it out.
  • 16 0
 I'm sure those tires are really good but I finally understand maxxis compounds and casings and I'm not gonna start that process again.
  • 1 0
 same
  • 9 0
 Tire companies need to offer their grippiest compounds in the lighter casings (especially for the front). Most people don't need DH casings but almost everyone can benefit from grippier rubber when it is greasy out. Maxxis is the only brand to do this ie Maxx Grip available in exo/+
  • 2 0
 Specialized as well... T9
  • 2 0
 E13 also offer the MoPo compound with their trail casing
  • 11 0
 Tires names after Sugar Alcohols.
  • 8 0
 Looks like a Session…..
Those tires look a lot like someone else’s
Xynotal – Dissector
Kryptotal Re – DHRII
Kryptotal FR – Assegai
Argotal – Magic Mary
Hydrotal - Shorty / Wescream
  • 1 1
 Is this a bad thing?
  • 1 0
 I also see a lot of Bontrager SE4 and SE5 in there Plus the mudspike looks sort of like the Panaracer CG tire from several years ago.
  • 9 0
 "and the range is available from today."

I don't see any for sale on any bike retailers websites. Is today coming soon?
  • 7 0
 Where exactly are they available?
  • 1 4
 www.continental-tires.com/bicycle/tires/mountainbike-tires?msclkid=5c562bd6b69f11ecb5f6b0c4afe578d1
  • 6 4
 @ThomasKcreek: I meant available to buy, not look at on my computer screen. There's nowhere to purchase on that website fella
  • 11 6
 @TannerValhouli: My bad, I did not even look that far into their website to notice no add to cart button lol. drop the hostility though, I went out of my way FOR YOU to try and find them, sorry I messed up but no need to get your panties in a bunch "fella".
  • 5 7
 @ThomasKcreek: would you like a cookie?
  • 5 2
 @TannerValhouli: Nah, I didn't ask for anything in return. Who hurt you? You're lame as hell lmao.
  • 2 2
 @TannerValhouli: I messed up and and gave a link that didn't help you out. The fact of the matter is that it could have just been left at that. But clearly you have underlying issues in your life to where you feel the need to get all angry and butthurt about it.
  • 1 6
flag TannerValhouli (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ThomasKcreek: hoes mad
  • 1 4
 @TannerValhouli: Lmaooooo
  • 3 3
 @TannerValhouli: such a classic, someone actually calls you on your bullshit , then you resort to childish lines like want a cookie and hoes mad. the epitome of a grown man throwing a temper tantrum.
  • 2 2
 @ThomasKcreek: I may miss some subtlety as english is not my mother tongue but unless "fella" is "aggressive", you're the one who seem overly defensive to me.
  • 2 1
 @ThomasKcreek: prepare to be ratio'd.
  • 6 0
 What the hell is up with the name?
  • 1 0
 All I can think is that they transcend language barriers by not being real words... Globally, everyone will have an equally difficult time saying them!
  • 5 0
 "Outstanding side wall design with unique and distinctive look."
But do they leak sealant in 50 places?
  • 1 0
 At least the leaks should be more random than the checkered flag pattern proudly displayed on my Der Barons. Loved the grip, hated the leaks, seating the beads and casing wobble once mounted. Much happier with Butchers.
  • 1 0
 The weights table does not seem to be right. Weights of 29 and 27.5 DH tires are the same and there is no Kryptotal Fr in Endur casing which can be seen in the matrix further up
  • 1 0
 They have them all on their website. I noticed that as well.
  • 1 0
 Will they last more than a week? We get them on a bunch of bikes at our bike park, and after 1 year of constant failures, we now take off Conti's and just give them away free. They aren't worth even trying to run.
  • 1 0
 Send them over to me please
  • 3 0
 I don't ride their tires....but..... high five Continental for making 2.4 width tires.
  • 1 0
 To be honest, because MTB tires are so expensive, I'm very reluctant to try something new when I know what really works. I'd be so bummed to drop $125 bucks and not be happy... Sorry Conti, nothing personal.
  • 2 1
 If the Baron and Derks are anything to go on these should be awesome, just hope they leave the BlackChilli compound as is because it’s awesome, as is the Apex protection.
  • 6 3
 No 26" options thumbs down conti
  • 1 1
 Decent price, decent looking tread pattern. Recent heavier duty Conti tires have held up well (after several years of flimsy casings).

Might try some of these……
  • 2 0
 Hope they sorted out the air burping…
  • 3 0
 F you 26ers, eh?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the old versions go on super sale now. I have really liked the Trail King, good balance of rolling and grip.
  • 2 0
 Such a non German names
  • 2 1
 Most casings people really use are 60 or 66 TPI , 110 is too thin
  • 1 1
 Yep, higher TPI usually means thinner the threads.
  • 1 0
 If the Argotal is any good it's destined to be referred to as Agrotal
  • 1 0
 The Kryptotals look very promising. Looking forward to an in depth review.
  • 1 0
 Definitely resembles some Maxxis tread pattern designs.
  • 1 0
 the Hydro looks very east coast wet conditions friendly for sure.
  • 2 0
 26 ftw
  • 1 0
 Are they available tho??? Like for real? Like can I actually buy them?
  • 1 0
 Very interested in the 229” tires,
  • 1 0
 these names are like an aphex twin album tracklist wtf
  • 4 5
 gtfo conti. If you want me to try your tires you better price them below a maxxis assegai.
  • 12 4
 59.95 euros is ~$65 USD, a doubledown assegai is $106 USD. Not sure what your angle is here pal
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009377
Mobile Version of Website