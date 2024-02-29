Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing Looks to be Signing New Bike Sponsor

I was hoping not to have to write this post but here we are. Unfortunately, things had to come to an end with Nukeproof Bikes. This is so much more than saying goodbye to a frame sponsor. The people behind the brand were incredible people and the memories we made in just a short time, I will never forget. I made so many friends in the last year which will last beyond these strange times. It truly does make me sad ending this amazing relationship.



Special thank you to Rob Sherratt, Katie Wooster Michael Cowan and Dale McMullan.



I hope everyone involved after the latest events is doing okay. It puts it all in a different perspective. I am still so incredibly grateful to keep doing what I am doing and things are moving forward in some shape or form. The first World Cup is in only two months away and getting used to a new bike will be a challenge but I accept the challenge and promise I will be ready to race again. At this stage our team Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing will continue with a new bike sponsor and we will be an elite team also this year. Updates to follow soon. — Veronika Widmann