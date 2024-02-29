Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing Looks to be Signing New Bike Sponsor

The Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing team will no longer be riding Nukeproof bikes as it appears to be signing a new bike sponsor for the 2024 season.
In the latest news coming from the fallout of the troubles at Wiggle and Chain Reaction
, the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing will be switching to new race bikes as team rider Veronika Widmann announces: "our team Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing will continue with a new bike sponsor."
Veronika Widmann also says she is "incredibly grateful to keep doing what I am doing" and that with just two months until the first World Cup, "getting used to a new bike will be a challenge." In her post on social media, Veronika also thanks the people behind the Nukeproof brand and says a further update on the team will follow soon.
|I was hoping not to have to write this post but here we are. Unfortunately, things had to come to an end with Nukeproof Bikes. This is so much more than saying goodbye to a frame sponsor. The people behind the brand were incredible people and the memories we made in just a short time, I will never forget. I made so many friends in the last year which will last beyond these strange times. It truly does make me sad ending this amazing relationship.
Special thank you to Rob Sherratt, Katie Wooster Michael Cowan and Dale McMullan.
I hope everyone involved after the latest events is doing okay. It puts it all in a different perspective. I am still so incredibly grateful to keep doing what I am doing and things are moving forward in some shape or form. The first World Cup is in only two months away and getting used to a new bike will be a challenge but I accept the challenge and promise I will be ready to race again. At this stage our team Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing will continue with a new bike sponsor and we will be an elite team also this year. Updates to follow soon.— Veronika Widmann
We have contacted Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing about the change in frame sponsor and will provide an update to this article if we receive any further information.
Mike Ashley is always after brands to zombify for his Sports Direct empire, but Nukeproof feels/felt like it's so much more than a name to be slapped onto to OEM stuff, it is/was the products they produced, the customer service to end users and distributors, the interaction and development with athletes.
All of that will end with M.A. and that is tragic.
People forget outside of tiny companies staff often don’t have the foggiest idea what’s going on in terms of finance.
CRC / Wiggle etc was seeking sale and for a while it looked promising so work continues as such unless somebody tells them to stop.