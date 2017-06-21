Cool Whip - Crankworx Innsbruck Alpine Whip Off









Going sideways.... Is it a science or is it an art? How exactly does one return from beyond the point of 90? Are these flying objects birds or planes? Of the great many questions that present themselves during a Crankworx whip-off, one need not be asked here in Innsbruck; could the location for a jump contest be any better? Probably it could not.



Two gargantuan jumps nestled in the middle of a mountain paradise by a lake, high above the Innsbruck city-scape played host to the best of today's action at the all-new Austrian Crankworx venue and it proved some start to the event. The typical jam format produced only two winners and no runners up this time, with Casey Brown and Louis Reboul's massive amplitude eventually rising to the top above the sea of rival ridiculous shape-makers. Let's dip right into the whip from the Tiroler Tageszeitung Official Alpine Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK.







Quite the backdrop, quite the Whip-off. Quite the backdrop, quite the Whip-off.





Bubba Warren with a much better ending this time than in Les Gets Bubba Warren with a much better ending this time than in Les Gets





Shame on you Innsbruck, making all the other whip-off venues feel inadequate... Shame on you Innsbruck, making all the other whip-off venues feel inadequate...





Englishmen abroad. Englishmen abroad.





Brendan Fairclough going sideways Brendan Fairclough going sideways





Austrian trials boss, Fabio Wibmer, knows how to handle a big bike. Austrian trials boss, Fabio Wibmer, knows how to handle a big bike.





Blenky winding up. Blenky winding up.





Phil Atwil versus the mountains. Phil Atwil versus the mountains.





Current World Champ Danny Hart pulled some of the gnarliest whips Current World Champ Danny Hart pulled some of the gnarliest whips





E-jack pumping out the sideways action. E-jack pumping out the sideways action.





German crew represent, Patrick Schweika and Erik Irmisch. German crew represent, Patrick Schweika and Erik Irmisch.





The 'German Steve Peat', Irmisch, was up for a good show The 'German Steve Peat', Irmisch, was up for a good show





Schweika keeping check of any mid-air derailleur issues. Schweika keeping check of any mid-air derailleur issues.





Warren whips on a Wednesday. Warren whips on a Wednesday.





It is just the start of a great week and everyone has a big smile on their face It is just the start of a great week and everyone has a big smile on their face





Jackson Davis was one of the first riders to attempt the massive jump and made it look easy right away Jackson Davis was one of the first riders to attempt the massive jump and made it look easy right away





Bubba Warren making 90 degrees a distant memory. Bubba Warren making 90 degrees a distant memory.





Number one woman whipper in the World... Miss Brown. Number one woman whipper in the World... Miss Brown.









Quite a setting, bravo Austria. Quite a setting, bravo Austria.





Jono Jones follows Fairclough into land. Jono Jones follows Fairclough into land.





Jackson Davis on fine form repping the Vanzacs. Jackson Davis on fine form repping the Vanzacs.





Davis, all smiles after the session. Davis, all smiles after the session.





Sam Reynolds surfing the crowd Sam Reynolds surfing the crowd





Antoni Rocci came out swinging after winning in Les Gets. Antoni Rocci came out swinging after winning in Les Gets.





Rocci whips, once again gigantic but graceful as they get. Rocci whips, once again gigantic but graceful as they get.





Dakota Norton, the Neo to his Morpheus. Dakota Norton, the Neo to his Morpheus.





Some of the huge crashes on the unforgiving jumps were tough to watch. Some of the huge crashes on the unforgiving jumps were tough to watch.





You can easily see that Caroline Buchanan is getting more and more confident on the big bike You can easily see that Caroline Buchanan is getting more and more confident on the big bike





Winner of the Whip Offs in Rotorua earlier this year, Reed Boggs, went big but could not convince the judges Winner of the Whip Offs in Rotorua earlier this year, Reed Boggs, went big but could not convince the judges





British Airways. British Airways.





Laurie Greenland came out for a shred and went massive. Laurie Greenland came out for a shred and went massive.





Greenland throwing down. Greenland throwing down.





Name that rider! Name that rider!





Wishing fast and full recoveries to today's fallen riders, especially young Cube rider Sara Bohm following her horrible OTB. Wishing fast and full recoveries to today's fallen riders, especially young Cube rider Sara Bohm following her horrible OTB.





Bas van Steenbergen is no stranger when it comes to big whips Bas van Steenbergen is no stranger when it comes to big whips





Fresh faces from crew on the road over from Les Gets. Fresh faces from crew on the road over from Les Gets.





Ratty and Phil had fun, did you? Ratty and Phil had fun, did you?





Danny the champ. Danny the champ.





Innsbruck local, Peter Kaiser, brought a strong home game. Innsbruck local, Peter Kaiser, brought a strong home game.





The winning whip by the frenchman Louis Reboul The winning whip by the frenchman Louis Reboul





Casey Brown doing what she does best. Casey Brown doing what she does best.





The crowd pleaser and Whip-Off winner Louis Reboul The crowd pleaser and Whip-Off winner Louis Reboul





Going nuts on and off the bike seems to be just their thing Going nuts on and off the bike seems to be just their thing





Casey throwing some horns to celebrate her win Casey throwing some horns to celebrate her win





The infamous Crankworx Whip Off belt everyone is hell-bent on winning. Whistler here we come. The infamous Crankworx Whip Off belt everyone is hell-bent on winning. Whistler here we come.





