Cory Wallace Explores Guatemala in 'The Nomad'

loves to combine adventure, racing and travel. The two-time Canadian Marathon winner and four-time 24hr World Champion has spent the last 16 years chasing all kinds of crazy races around the world, from Mongolia to Nepal, from Australia to Italy, and everywhere in between. A bike adventurer through and through, Cory also has a heart of gold. He weaves humanitarian efforts into everything he does, fundraising for meals and helping Nepalese cyclists raise money for a training center, as well as inspiring kids get a taste for riding bikes wherever he travels.
“I thought I'd do this until I was about 30 years old, then retire and move on, but the lifestyle is intriguing, and I want to get deeper and deeper into the cultures that I visit. Every new day is surprising when you're overseas. I never thought I'd do it this long, but the more I travel and the more I experience, the more I want to do it. I mean, the memories are something you'll always take with you.” – Cory Wallace
In mid-February Cory found himself back in Guatemala, preparing to race the El Reto, a four-day stage event in the heart of the Central American nation. In the weeks leading up to the race Cory was joined by Matt Clark of Stirl and Rae Media Haus
in the hills above Xela, deep in the country’s western highlands. Capturing the entirety of someone’s personality and interests is never easy, but Matt succeeded in portraying the essence of Cory on film. The Nomad give us a great insight into Cory’s passions. We see Cory immersed in the local scene, connecting with the locals and riders, completely disconnected from the distractions we all face every day.
“When I come to countries like Guatemala, it's just so interesting every day and every ride. When you're out there, you just want to experience it all. You want to be in the moment right there. There’s just so much energy—you want to be part of it. I've always found the cycling community open all over the world. Even if you don't speak the same language, the bike is that connection in that world.” - Cory Wallace
My first trip to Guatemala was back in 2008 while on a bike tour through Central America from Panama to Mexico. Guatemala struck me as an adventurous place, ideal for my nomadic life on a bike. There was a high energy level with action everywhere, big volcanoes, jungles, highlands, and what looked like endless cycling routes through diverse landscapes.
The locals are friendly and very open which has led to some great connections being made over the years. In 2009 I again bike toured through Central America, this time spending more time in Guatemala and meeting a great network of cycling friends in the western highland city of Xela. The cycling community took me under their wings and from that day forward I have returned six more times to Xela, using it as one of my prime winter training areas. The friendliness of the locals is a highlight of Guatemala, with the geography being a close second. The climate is perfect for cycling, there are races most weekends, endless routes to explore, and good riding buddies. An added benefit is that a lot of it is at high altitude, which is great for training.
Each year I return the relationships deepen, new acquaintances are made, and it gets tougher to leave. I've also started to venture to the far-off corners of the country, finding some amazing places around Lago Atitlan and up in the Sierra de los Cuchumatanes Mountains. Generally, I'll extend my trips many weeks longer than planned. When I'm home in Canada I'll often be eyeing cheap flight deals to return whenever there is an opening in the schedule. Guatemala will always be close to my heart as I've yet to find another country that combines culture, bike riding, racing, adventure, and community so well. - Cory Wallace