Photo Epic: Cosmic Fall - Tito Tomasi's Final Alpine Shreds of 2018

|Fly in the golden hour of summer. Ride the mountains and see the seasons changing. Enjoy the last ray of light before the stormy winter, before it brings the snow.
This article is a tribute to the Alpine, at the best period of the year.
After spending a incredible summer at home, culminating around 100,000 meters of climbing, I left the Alps for three weeks of rest before heading back to Nepal. I had four weeks of an incredible journey in the Himalayas. Fall in Nepal is amazing. The weather is dry and cold, perfect condition to hunt flow in the tallest mountains of the world. But, while I was there, fall was taking full effect at home.
Right after Nepal I came back home and jumped on all the opportunities I could find for some epic rides. I took my new camera with me almost all the time and collected some cool shot from the heights. I edited this clip like I would write a poem, showing the beauty of the mountains. With no story, no hero, no bullshit, just the ride and the beauty. To inspire you, to explore and see life with a different angle.
Vive La Vie
Tito
Trip looks great, though!
