Photo Epic: Cosmic Fall - Tito Tomasi's Final Alpine Shreds of 2018

Fly in the golden hour of summer. Ride the mountains and see the seasons changing. Enjoy the last ray of light before the stormy winter, before it brings the snow.

CHAMONIX Riding the Climbing Mecca. Sideways on that steep ridge. Making the snow fly for the picture and getting stoked!

The first turn but not the last on that 1200 meters downhill.

The flow and the Fiz. The mountain in the backdrop is a small range called the Fiz and it's one of the most technical, long rides you will find in Savoy. One of my favorite.

The huts in the meadow, with the best view in Chamonix valley.

Some exposed balcony trail in the middle of the climb. The light in the trees was unreal this morning.

Last turn of the ride before getting back in town for a classic burger combo.

THE RIDGE Mt Jovet, Savoy. Passing the Aravis range in the fog to reach the sunny Savoy.

Epic lights and epic climbs for those November Alpine missions.

The summit. The view looks down on Tarentaise and Mt Blanc.

The Ridge. I saw the conditions on a friend's page and got fired up with that balance of snow and gold.

Cruising the alpine.

Last turns on the open Alpine before the forest.

IBEX LAND Riding in Vanoise range. Starting the day with a bit of driving. Etienne called us because he found the only dry place in the Alps! Beautiful atmosphere with the typical morning fog down in the valley.

Hike a bike a step away from the void.

Ibex and mountain goats taking advantage of the late winter.

Manu takes a break in the killer climb. Ibex are still everywhere.

The top is calm and beautiful.

Etienne negotiating the rocky turn near the face.

The trail was a steep and technical at the top but flowed crazily after that. What a discovery for Manu and myself.

Etienne dropping to the chapel.

Back home in Annecy. Dying in fall's light and waking up in the winter day.

This article is a tribute to the Alpine, at the best period of the year.After spending a incredible summer at home, culminating around 100,000 meters of climbing, I left the Alps for three weeks of rest before heading back to Nepal. I had four weeks of an incredible journey in the Himalayas. Fall in Nepal is amazing. The weather is dry and cold, perfect condition to hunt flow in the tallest mountains of the world. But, while I was there, fall was taking full effect at home.Right after Nepal I came back home and jumped on all the opportunities I could find for some epic rides. I took my new camera with me almost all the time and collected some cool shot from the heights. I edited this clip like I would write a poem, showing the beauty of the mountains. With no story, no hero, no bullshit, just the ride and the beauty. To inspire you, to explore and see life with a different angle.Vive La VieTito