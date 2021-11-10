Cotic Announces Droplink Mullet

PRESS RELEASE: Cotic
Haircut time! We've tested and experimented enough to be happy to offer Mullet options on all our droplink frames. By utilising a Works Components 1º angleset, you can now put that party in the back and run a 27.5 wheel.
When you fit a smaller rear wheel wheel to a 29er bike, the BB drops about 10mm, and the head angle slackens nearly 1 deg. By installing the angleset to steepen the head angle again, this also acts to lift the BB up too.
Brand ambassadors and bike riding wizards Chay Granby
and Wayne Coates
both did extensive testing on the RocketMAX:
"...for some riders, just to have that smaller back wheel to give more room on the very steep stuff, whilst still having the improved rollover on the front felt great.
The end result was I loved it. It's certainly still fast and just lets you be that bit more nimble when required." - Chay.
"I feel I can move the bike around a lot easier, muscle it and drift in to corners with more ease and predictability. I couldn’t tell you if its a faster set up but I’m puzzling less and that means I’m having more fun." - Wayne.
There is a lot more info on this new option over on our website
and have a read.
Geo tables are for the Jeht, our 150/140 do 'owt bike
but all the droplink frames can be 'mulleted' and the charts are on the website
However, if you think it's a bit of you straight away and you want to reserve yours
