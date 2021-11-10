Cotic Announces Droplink Mullet

Jeht Mullet

Haircut time! We've tested and experimented enough to be happy to offer Mullet options on all our droplink frames. By utilising a Works Components 1º angleset, you can now put that party in the back and run a 27.5 wheel.

Jeht Mullet

When you fit a smaller rear wheel wheel to a 29er bike, the BB drops about 10mm, and the head angle slackens nearly 1 deg. By installing the angleset to steepen the head angle again, this also acts to lift the BB up too.

RocketMAX Mullet

Brand ambassadors and bike riding wizards Chay Granby and Wayne Coates both did extensive testing on the RocketMAX:

"...for some riders, just to have that smaller back wheel to give more room on the very steep stuff, whilst still having the improved rollover on the front felt great.

The end result was I loved it. It's certainly still fast and just lets you be that bit more nimble when required." - Chay.

"I feel I can move the bike around a lot easier, muscle it and drift in to corners with more ease and predictability. I couldn’t tell you if its a faster set up but I’m puzzling less and that means I’m having more fun." - Wayne.

RocketMAX Mullet

There is a lot more info on this new option over on our website, so stick the kettle on, click the link and have a read.

Jeht Mullet
Jeht Mullet

Geo tables are for the Jeht, our 150/140 do 'owt bike, but all the droplink frames can be 'mulleted' and the charts are on the website

However, if you think it's a bit of you straight away and you want to reserve yours, click on the button and make an order. We have frames & Deore groupsets in stock right now; depending on spec we could be able to delivery before Christmas.




