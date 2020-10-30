Cotic Announces its Trail Fund 2021 Recipients

Press Release: Cotic

Something you might not know about Cotic is that if the business hits certain financial targets, we put some money into our Trail Fund to support advocacy groups. In the past we have put money into renovating a local pump track, right up to putting thousands of pounds into the original Crowdfunder pot for the Blue Steel trail at Lady Cannings Plantation in Sheffield. So far we have kept it pretty local, but for 2021 the Trail Fund is full and we are branching out a little further.We have supported Trash Free Trails in kind right from the start. Founder Dom Ferris approached us back in 2018 when he wanted a tough, durable, fun bike for doing some big rides to raise awareness and get the ball rolling. He road the Oregon Timber Trail and some other huge adventures aboard the Cotic Solaris he still owns. Have a read of that first trip. It's a tonic considering the current British weather!We 100% support and endorse what TFT are trying to do, and this is their Mission:For 2021, Trash Free Trails are Power By Cotic Bikes. We have invested money and will continue to support them with time and resource to help them in their mission to rid our trails of trash. We recently supported their pilot Trashmob initiative up in Leeds, and their current Autumn Litter Watch campaign is great. Get your Autumn Litter Watch Kit and get involved.Our second donation went to the Tweed Valley Trail Association. The Golfy and the trails of the Tweed Valley are about my favourite anywhere in the world, and a lot of the staff at Cotic feel the same. The TVTA are all about maintaining those trails and making the valley even more awesome for mountain bikers, and we couldn't help but want to get behind that.TVTA has the following objectives:If you have been up to the Golfy at any point in the last year, you'll have probably ridden the fruits of TVTAs labour on New York, New York amongst many others. It's great to be able to get behind them and put back into the trails we love so much.If you would like to donate too, then click on the button below.I hope you approve of our choices, and are happy to know that some of the cash from every Cotic bought is going back into the sport.Cotic Bikes