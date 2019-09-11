Cotic Announce New BFe for 2020

PRESS RELEASE: Cotic Press Release
It feels crazy to think that just two years ago the BFe established the blueprint for our Longshot geometry revolution, but it's true. Fast forward to today and Longshot has rolled out across the range, establishing Cotic as being some of the best handling bikes around. Learning from the constant development of our droplink full suspension bikes and our award winning SolarisMAX, we've made a few key tweaks to our genre defying, 27.5" do-it-all hardtail.
Ben Tyas & Dave Camus at Leeds Urban Bike Park
The new BFe brings in revised angles and better bike fit. The steeper seat angle puts you in a more effective, central place on the bike; making climbing even easier. We've slackened the head angle by a degree to match this, giving you more confidence than ever on those critical steep trails and fast corners. Optimised around a 140mm fork but can be ridden raced & rallied with anything between 120mm and 160mm. Paired with a 35m stem and low standover from the dropped top tube; this bike handles sharply, and loves to get airborne. Due to popular demand, we've also added an XL size for the first time in the BFe's life.
Gloss Black with X & Y graphics
Boost rear spacing and our Super Clearance stays for the latest generation of 2.6" tyres gives the stiffness and clearance for all types of 2-wheeled fun. From pumptrack sessions, enduros, trail centres and everywhere in between; there's nothing the BFe can't do. Crabapple hits? Done. Podium top steps? Also done. Have you completed your hardtail apprenticeship yet?
Frames are £549, and builds start from £1799. They are available worldwide with free shipping on frames and bikes throughout western and central Europe, and subsidised shipping to the rest of the world. For more detailed information head to the product page: www.cotic.co.uk/product/BFe
