Cotic Announces UK-Made Escapade All-Road Bike

Feb 13, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Cotic Escapade
While many Cotic frames are made in Taiwan, they've just released a limited run of UK-made Escapade 853 gravel bikes.

