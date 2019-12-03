First Look: Cotic's 2020 FlareMAX 29er Trail Bike





Want to know more? Check out

Cotic has long been using some pretty forward-thinking geometry compared to more commonly seen brands, and that continues with the new FlareMAX. A large-sized frame gets a 490mm reach and a 75.3-degree seat angle, while all sizes use a 65.6-degree head angle (w/ a 130mm fork), 32mm of drop, and a 447.5mm rear-center. They've called it 'Longshot' geometry for years now, and it's intended to work well with a 35mm stem.Want to know more? Check out www.cotic.co.uk for the details.

For whatever reason, steel-framed bikes with fun as the intended riding style seem to be as British as Yorkshire Pudding and Coronation Street. And with 125mm of travel, big wheels, and some smart geometry, that'd also be an apt way to describe Cotic's revised FlareMAX 29er trail bike.The FlareMAX name isn't new, but Cotic has made some big changes for the 2020 model, including upping the rear-wheel-travel to 125mm. They've tinkered with the progression as well, with the bike now having ''" You can pair that with either a 130mm or 140mm-travel fork, depending on what sort of bike you're looking for; the former will offer a bit quicker handling, while the later will better suit higher speeds.If you're not a big wheel kinda rider, they also have the 27.5'' wheeled Flare non-MAX (they just call it the Flare) that are also built using Reynolds 853 steel for the front triangle. That's how you know its real, man.