Review: Cotic FlareMAX

Descending

How Does it Compare?

"Fun fast and stable" are words that spring to mind here. It might be short on travel but it’s big on fun. The FlareMAX delivers a massive dose of confidence on fast and technical descents. The suspension sucks up everything, big and small, and the frame displays adequate stiffness when pushing the limits. On the descents when gravity is on your side, the weight becomes a non-issue. This thing flies. If anything, maybe the weight helps its stability, keeping the tires pinned to the ground for traction and stopping it from bouncing off-lineWhile it might not be the most athletic climber, the Longshot geometry helps the FlareMAX to be blistering fast. The slack head angle and long wheelbase, coupled with suspension that is sensitive and supportive, means you can fire this bike down any boulder-lined trail and it’ll pull off some impressive dance moves. The small amount of flex from the steel frame gives the FlareMAX added calmness on really rough trails when the tires are trying to ping off rocks and roots. Keep it tidy and neat and it makes rapid progress.Minimal suspension travel gives the FlareMAX a very involving and interactive ride. It’s a playful bike with plenty of pop. I had no problems manualling the front wheel, and it definitely unleashed my inner hooligan. I had huge fun dropping into steep turns and flicking the back end around hairpins - generally being irresponsible. The suspension provides ample progression to ensure it ramps up for the bigger impacts. You can easily dial in more high-speed compression damping if you need more support, but I never bottomed out harshly, despite the rubber O-rings regularly revealing full travel had been achieved.The FlareMAX at times feels like a bigger bike, it's that capable at high speed and on rough trails, with steadfast stability to help you hold even the trickiest line choice. I had no problems manoeuvring it around some tight switchbacks on one of my favorite descents, and the slack head angle comes into its own as the gradient increases. I think 475-480mm reach is my Goldilocks. The weight does blunt its ability to quickly get up to speed on slower trails compared to lighter steeds, but once it’s rolling it trucks along.If there's a downside to short-travel bikes with such progressive geometry, it's the increased likelihood of getting out of your depth on more challenging terrain. But, I rarely found that to be the case. The Helm fork was more than capable of dealing with the bigger impacts and I never felt like the 120mm travel out back wasn’t enough. My one reservation when I started testing this bike was thinking that, at this weight, you might as well lug around a bit of extra suspension travel, and would the similar, but longer travel Rocket be the smarter choice? I was pleasantly surprised, that the majority of the time, I found the FlareMAX operating within its wide comfort zone. So it stands up on its own and is a decent choice if what you desire is a short-travel trail ripper.