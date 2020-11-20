Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike

Cotic have launched a brand new model, the Jeht. The 140mm travel trail bike is the brand's "genre-defying, do everything, steel full-suspension" rig. According to Cotic, the bike was designed to sit in that 'Goldilocks' spot where riders who wanted a trail bike with an all-around sensibility also got great climbing and an easy-to-handle chassis. The Jeht has a little more travel than an aggressive XC bike but isn't a full-on enduro bike. It's made to be lively, engaging, supportive, & rewarding.Suspension
The Jeht utilizes Cotic's signature Drop-Link suspension platform, with a new longer link layout and kinematic. This allowed them to improve the seat tube packaging over the previous 29'er Drop-Link bikes, adding 20mm of seatpost insertion compared to a FlareMAX on all sizes. Using OneUp Components' dropper post, Cotic claim the majority of riders will be able to get at least a 150mm drop seatpost on all sizes of the Jeht.
With a new kinematic, the base tune on the Cane Creek or RockShox rear shock also changes. The Jeht uses two volume spacers to give what Cotic call a lively and feedback-rich ride. It also allows riders looking for more comfort the ability to take a spacer out to soften the edge. Heavier riders can also drop spacers to combat the extra ramp up that higher pressures give the spring curve. Cotic wanted to give more options for every rider to get their ideal ride feel.Geometry
The bike uses a 150mm fork as standard, which gives it a 64.5-degree head angle. For riders looking to have a sharper ride a 140mm fork will steepen the head angle to 65-degrees. The seat angle is 75.8-degrees at a 720mm saddle height, and 75.5 at 815mm. The new seat tube arrangement brings minimal seat angle change regardless of leg length.
Cotic's "Longshot" geometry brings a reach that ranges from 444mm to 515mm, designed around running a 35mm stem for whatever size bike someone chooses. Seat tubes are cut low, so most riders can choose between a couple of sizes to suit their needs and local trail conditions.Builds and Spec
While the series production Jeht is produced in Taiwan, Cotic know some customers love the idea of a UK made frame. Therefore, the Jeht is releasing with a 'Launch Edition' of no more than 30 UK frames. These frames are available now in the Afterburner or Matte Teal colors with a Cane Creek DB Air IL or Kitsuma for shock options. Prices start at £2,199 for the frame in IL Air. Series production frames from Taiwan will arrive mid-February 2021 in Mercury Rave and Matte Blue Steel colors, starting at £1,799 with a RockShox Deluxe Select Plus shock.
There will be Cotic's standard Silver, Gold, and Platinum build options, but there will be some changes and delays on certain options due to parts availability.
Silver builds are based on Shimano SLX or 2020 SRAM GX Eagle and are available now with an X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR fork, Cane Creek Air IL shock, and Superstar/WTB wheels for £3,699. In mid-February, these builds will switch to SLX only with RockShox Revelation/Deluxe Select Plus suspension and Shimano wheels, which brings the price down to £3,499. A Taiwan made frame further drops the price by £300.
Gold builds are available with SRAM GX Eagle Lunar, or Shimano Deore XT, with Cane Creek's HELM and DB Air IL suspension, HUNT wheels, and WTB tires. This build is £4,649 with the UK made frame or £300 less for the Taiwan frame.
Platinum builds are top of the line, with SRAM X01 Eagle, Cane Creek eeWings, HELM fork, and Kitsuma shock (riders can choose to have a RockShox Pike Ultimate instead for no upcharge), Hope stem, Burgtec bar, and more for £6,499 or £6,199 with the non-UK frame.
All bikes are assembled to order in the UK, and there are options within the stock builds for riders to choose from. Cotic have a configurator on their site to assist with builds. All options and complete bikes are available to reserve now, with the first UK frames and bikes delivered before Christmas (depending on parts availability).
For more information, visit www.cotic.co.uk
