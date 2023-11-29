Cotic Launch the Latest & Final BFe 27.5" Hardtail

Nov 29, 2023
by cotic-bikes  
Press Release: Cotic Bikes

It's a little bittersweet this week: On the one hand, it's New Bike Day, seeing the launch of the latest 7th Generation Cotic BFe. Our hardtail razzer is back!

On the other, this 7th generation is also the last batch of 27.5" wheeled hardtails Cotic will make.

The BFe is our rowdiest hardtail. It will take everything you can throw at it, from BMX track laps to the steepest downhill lines. Want a pump track lapping, slalom winning berm railer? Plug in a 120mm fork for pin point accuracy. Looking for a singletrack slaying trail shredder? Go for 140mm. For downhill and enduro sending the BFe works with up to a 160mm fork. The BFe is our steel hardtail hooligan.

New for this final run is revised geometry, with a lower BB, steeper seat angle and more bosses than before. This improves cornering (great for those all important dual races with your mates), makes climbing easier (never a bad thing), and gives it lots of versatility (BFe bivvy ride anyone?).

BFe - say "beefy" - Burly Iron. Does what it says on the tin (or steel in this case)

New colours are Army Green and Gunmetal.

Carried over is the Reynolds 853 down tube - putting the highest strength where it's most needed - and our Cotic designed Fe Heat Treated cromo tubes for the rest of the frame.

We love it to bits, and most of us at Cotic have run one at some point. However, the sales of the BFeMAX 29er version have been far outstripping the 275 product for some time, so it's with heavy hearts that we call time on this classic of the Cotic genre with a final batch of the best BFe we've ever made.

Prices start at £619 / EUR650* / USD770* / CAD1,050* for the frame only.

*approximate based on exchange rate at publication, including shipping.

History

The BFe has been a mainstay of the Cotic range since 2005, and it's always been the tearaway. Lots of fun, but a bit loose. You know the one. It's been raced at Megavalanche in 2008, sent Crabapple Hits in 2018 at Whistler, Chief Mechanic Will won 2 back-to-back Mates Race dual titles on his Gen6. One guy emailed us saying he'd even done the Tour Divide on his in 2020!

The BFe Gen1 racing on the glacier at Alpe d'Huez in 2008
Press Send! Flight Officer Dave Camus getting Crabapple done on his BFe Gen5 in 2018

The Future

Despite the nostalgia, we want to look forward as well, and this week we also signed our newest Ambassador, Esme Ward. At 11 years old, she's our youngest by some margin, but she's got a bright future. Esme's a fantastic BMX racer who rides MTB with her family. That's her Army Green BFe in the main picture with 155mm Hope cranks and other matching purple bits, and some sweet HUNT wheels to keep things spinning. She's building up to racing the BMX Worlds in the USA in 2024, and we're hoping she'll enjoy riding her mountain bike as a fun thing to do away from the pressure of racing.

She came up to Sheffield last weekend to collect her new bike, and get some laps in at Bolehills and HIllsborough Pump Track. Sunday she had a full girl gang ride out at the famous Steel City DH track with our awesome Women Of Steel Ambassadors Kelly-Jayne, Bron, Jo and Mel. Welcome to Cotic Esme!

Learn more about the BFe here: http://www.cotic.co.uk/product/BFe
Follow Esme's and all our adventures here: @coticbikes @coticwomenofsteel

Any questions, drop a comment. I'll be around to answer.

Thanks,

Cy Turner
Founder and Director
Cotic Bikes

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 I owned a BFE when they first went to 27.5 wheels. I have owned loads of bikes over the years, some where probably better than the Cotic. However, I havent ever loved a bike as much. I poured over the spec, I would go into my garage just to look at it. No bike has ever done that to me since. Cotic Bikes will always have a place in my heart, and I hope they sell everyone they make.
  • 2 1
 that picture of Dave Camus on crab apple is crazy. Remember, people struggle to do this on a DH bike and he did it with a HARDTAIL. I dont even know how he got that high with the weight of his massive balls
  • 1 0
 That picture is hurting my brain. Important to note he's halfway through a 360 haha.
  • 1 0
 @mrbrighteyes: I thought he was jumping from the far left corner... still insane though.







