Press Release: Cotic Bikes

New Bike Day

BFe - say "beefy" - Burly Iron. Does what it says on the tin (or steel in this case)

History

The BFe Gen1 racing on the glacier at Alpe d'Huez in 2008

Press Send! Flight Officer Dave Camus getting Crabapple done on his BFe Gen5 in 2018

The Future