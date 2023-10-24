Cotic Launch Jeht Gen2 Trail Bike

PRESS RELEASE - Cotic Bikes
New Bike Day! Today we launch the 2nd Generation Cotic Jeht, subtly evolving and improving our best selling droplink bike. It's our most versatile, do-a-bit-of-everything mountain bike. The Goldilocks bike, if you will: Not too little, not too much. Juuuuuust right. What's a Jeht then?
Jeht is our 140mm travel, 150mm fork all rounder. It's fast and lively enough to keep you ducking and diving through the singletrack, but carries enough travel and capability in its Longshot geometry to totally have your back when it gets steep and deep. Fold in that gorgeous, tactile, traction amplifying feel that every Cotic brings you through its steel frame, and you have the recipe for a dream trail bike. So What's New?Origin:
In a change from the earlier generation, the Jeht Gen2 front triangles will be made and painted exclusively in the UK by our friends at Five Land Bikes, with machined parts by Rideworks. This means all Cotic droplink bikes now have a UK made element.
This is also part of our wider effort to reduce our carbon footprint. In steel, we already use the lowest impact material of the popular options, and the Reynolds impact report
showed that the only way they could considerably reduce the carbon impact of their material was to reduce the airfreight and other shipping they have to do by moving their tubes from their factory in Birmingham, UK, to vendors mostly in the Far East.
By making the Jeht Gen2 in the UK, the front end materials travel 12,000 miles less than they would have, and cuts out one airfreight leg as well. Reynolds steel is also made from 100% recycled raw material. So, not only does steel give awesome ride feel, traction and performance when you're on the trail, it's also the material that's kindest on our planet to make the frame from. We aren't saying we're perfect, or that it is a completed job, but we're trying to be better.
If you'd like to know more about our views on this, our Sustainability Statement is here: https://www.cotic.co.uk/page/sustainabilityColours:
New colours are Crimson
and Sage
I’m always excited at the level of finish the Five Land guys can achieve once our team have chosen colours, but I think they’ve outdone themselves this time. Just look at them! Geometry and Structure:
Under the paint, the new Jeht is all about subtle evolution. It's already a brilliant bike, with a geometry that finely balances agility and fun through the singletrack, with enough swagger to know it's got your back in steep terrain.
With that in mind, we have kept the head angle and rear centre the same, but dropped the bottom bracket height to improve cornering grip and increase stack height for a more confident, planted feel on the bike. Smart engineering brings our stiffer, stronger Reynolds 853 HD down tube design to the Jeht Gen2. This adds no weight compared to the Gen1 frame. The BB brace tube improves long term durability.
Call us old fashioned, but we have stuck with tried and tested head tube routed fork steerer. We don't believe that anything else should be routed through that bit of the frame.Suspension:
Suspension rate has increased in progression across all sizes, which improves sensitivity and grip around the sag point, with larger sizes getting a more progressive kinematic to improve support for heavier riders. Progression is 22% for the C1, 28% for the C5. Anti-rise and anti-squat are the same as before, with both hovering a little under 100% depending on what gear you're in, because we haven't found anything we like better.Sizing:
Rider fit has been improved with the introduction of our C-Sizing 5 step sizing regime first introduced on the RocketMAX Gen4
and FlareMAX Gen5
. It aims to get more people their perfect fit by reducing the reach steps between sizes to under 20mm, and shortening the seat tubes for the C2, C3 and C4 sizes when compared to the old Medium and Large frames. It also introduces steeper seat angles on the C3, C4 and C5 sizes compared to the C1 and C2 to improve the rider fit on a size specific basis.
In practice this means you will be less likely to drop 'between' sizes, and with shorter seat tubes you will be able to maximise your dropper post drop. We know you guys love a geo chart, so here they are. The mullet option still uses our method of installing an angleset in to correct the geometry and BB height with the smaller rear wheel.Pricing and Availability:
The Jeht Gen2 is available to order right now, with C2 and C3 frames in stock, and others due very soon. Check the website for details. We’re in rolling UK production, so you’re never far away from your dream bike even if we don’t have it in the building when you place to order.
We assemble every single bike for each customer, right here at our HQ in the UK, and all the build kits are on the shelf ready to go. It's Your Bike Built For You
, so if our stock builds don't quite conform to your idea for your dream Jeht, we can change the spec to pretty much anything you want to make it spot on for you.
Prices starting at £2,199 / EUR2,050 / USD2,419 for the frame and Rockshox Deluxe Select Plus shock. We have Fox, Cane Creek and other Rockshox shock options available.
For complete bikes, the Bronze build coming at the entry point of the range, starting at £4,225 / EUR4,000* / USD4,380* with SLX drivetrain and wheels, Deore brakes and Rockshox suspension. The Sage bike in the photos is a Bronze build.
Head over to our configurator
and have a play with the options. Find your dream bike.
*EUR and USD pricing based on current exchange rates, shipping rates and removal of UK VAT for export.
We are building demo bikes right now. If you're in the UK, come and visit the new HQ in Chesterfield, check out the showroom and the excellent coffee. We can ride from the door.
All the other information, reviews, geometry and details are over on cotic.co.uk/product/jeht
Other than that...the red one is lovely... but COTIC need to be a bit more lairy, bit more in your face in colours. As well as orange Fox forks.. got to have orange Fox forks on them
We love lairy colours. Unfortunately the vast majority of our customers don't. You can have orange Fox forks if you would like then. Your Bike Built For You . I think they would look cool on the Sage frame.
@cotic-bikes: these frames are still sexy AF though, shame about the post insertion as that's the only thing keeping money in my wallet
Regarding the footprint bit, how would you deal with a broken frames (through rider error, not warranty stuff)? Would you return it to Five Land to see if they could replace the broken tubes or would the frame still be scrapped/replaced?
What a coincidence!!!!
Not sure about the colors though... I like the red one... but I've got a red Lyrik to put on and... and... shit no
I actually liked the silver previous version. Can't you make any custom colors?
If only it came with headset routing…the benefits are so obvious, NOT.
Love the no bullshit take here.
Gearbox options would be cool! Any plans @cotic-bikes ?
From Effigear team
Count me as another one interested in a gearbox bike.
It's a lovely all-rounder, and you can have some nice Lyriks or HELMs instead ;-)
The only thing that was a PITA was routing cable housing through the seat stay. Everything else is external, why not the derailleur housing?
But yeah, I'm keeping this one forever. As others have mentioned, it might be cool to see some linkage driven pivots in the future as well! Steel is a feel.
On paper this makes sense, since the front and rear wheels don't track each other in many situations so some frame flex should help. In practice, I'm a bit dubious that it's a real thing.
I'm originally from Berlin. In the Berliner Dialect we tend to exchange the G for a J. So instead of, ES GEHT, we say, ES JEHT. Means, it's OK or, it's the SHIT. Conversations would look like this:
Friend: Wie ist das neue Cotic
Me: es geht
Translation:
Friend: How does the new Cotic ride?
Me: It's OK but nothing special.
When you say it with a little more hype or intention, it would look like this:
Friend: Wie fährt sich das neue Cotic?
Me: Es jeht rischtig. Jeht ab wie die Sau.
Translation:
Friend: So how does your new Cotic ride?
Me: Dude, it's the shit.
@cotic-bikes You can use this in an ad if you want to. :-)
Cheers
The colours look nice but not my jam (that red is a bit burgundy- could be the photo). Does UK production mean other/custom colours are easy enough?
With current exchange rates for Norway, I unfortunately won't be looking for a new bike just yet, but you guys are damn high on the list when things get better here.
Note: The baseline spring rate is already taken care of by sag.
But it has only 249mm of seatpost insertion depth in size C3 (482mm reach - size L) despite its 444mm long seat tube. Goddamnit. It's almost 2024 and bike companies are still doing this!!!
I mean, a decent dropper with 185mm of travel (which usually is considered a perfect fit for a frame size L) needs around 290mm of insertion depth.
This means if the insertion depth is restricted to around 250mm, the seat tube actually could as well be 40mm longer - which would be a 485mm long seat tube in this case.
WTF - when will they finally get it right.
Seat post insertion vs pivot location is a tricky compromise to balance. It much more difficult/expensive/heavier to have a pivot dangling off the front of the seat tube, and it impacts the link lengths, kinematic etc. It's not that we haven't considered it, but all manufacturing is a compromise and this is where we are striking ours at the moment.
It is clear to me that compromises have to be made when designing a frame - or whatever else.
One Ups required insertion depth is particularly short - which helps of course. But still it would stick out 2cm when bottoming out inside the seat tube.
Funny thing is: Your pivot location design choice actually means the seat tube on size C3 could well be about 3cm longer without compromising anything any further. But probably then people wouldn't buy it because of the long seat tube...haha.
Btw: I am 1,84cm (6') tall with a inseam height of 81cm. My frame needs to have 480mm reach, and a 445mm seat tube with full 290mm of insterion depth so everything works out fine. Maybe not the norm - though 445mm seat tubes in size L are...so what for if not for shorter people or those with short legs?
The shorter seat tubes are more for shorter legged riders at the other end of the fit scale who might not otherwise get a 150 or 160mm dropper in.
To be fair, most people your height have slightly longer legs, and we would usually recommend a C4 size as well. That's just our thoughts on it though. If you like 480mm reach then all good.
it gets that seat out of the way
i agree with you on "getting it right," my last two bikes chromag stylus and reeb sst, "that" analysis is what made my final decisions on the bikes.
Pyro, eh?
Just accept it was a stinker of a frame for aggro riding