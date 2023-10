Cotic Launch Jeht Gen2 Trail Bike

PRESS RELEASE - Cotic Bikes

What's a Jeht then?

So What's New?

Origin:

Colours:

Crimson

Sage

Geometry and Structure:

Suspension:

Sizing:

Pricing and Availability:

Your Bike Built For You

New Bike Day! Today we launch the 2nd Generation Cotic Jeht, subtly evolving and improving our best selling droplink bike. It's our most versatile, do-a-bit-of-everything mountain bike. The Goldilocks bike, if you will: Not too little, not too much. Juuuuuust right.Jeht is our 140mm travel, 150mm fork all rounder. It's fast and lively enough to keep you ducking and diving through the singletrack, but carries enough travel and capability in its Longshot geometry to totally have your back when it gets steep and deep. Fold in that gorgeous, tactile, traction amplifying feel that every Cotic brings you through its steel frame, and you have the recipe for a dream trail bike.In a change from the earlier generation, the Jeht Gen2 front triangles will be made and painted exclusively in the UK by our friends at Five Land Bikes, with machined parts by Rideworks. This means all Cotic droplink bikes now have a UK made element.This is also part of our wider effort to reduce our carbon footprint. In steel, we already use the lowest impact material of the popular options, and the Reynolds impact report showed that the only way they could considerably reduce the carbon impact of their material was to reduce the airfreight and other shipping they have to do by moving their tubes from their factory in Birmingham, UK, to vendors mostly in the Far East.By making the Jeht Gen2 in the UK, the front end materials travel 12,000 miles less than they would have, and cuts out one airfreight leg as well. Reynolds steel is also made from 100% recycled raw material. So, not only does steel give awesome ride feel, traction and performance when you're on the trail, it's also the material that's kindest on our planet to make the frame from. We aren't saying we're perfect, or that it is a completed job, but we're trying to be better.If you'd like to know more about our views on this, our Sustainability Statement is here: https://www.cotic.co.uk/page/sustainability New colours areandI’m always excited at the level of finish the Five Land guys can achieve once our team have chosen colours, but I think they’ve outdone themselves this time. Just look at them!Under the paint, the new Jeht is all about subtle evolution. It's already a brilliant bike, with a geometry that finely balances agility and fun through the singletrack, with enough swagger to know it's got your back in steep terrain.With that in mind, we have kept the head angle and rear centre the same, but dropped the bottom bracket height to improve cornering grip and increase stack height for a more confident, planted feel on the bike. Smart engineering brings our stiffer, stronger Reynolds 853 HD down tube design to the Jeht Gen2. This adds no weight compared to the Gen1 frame. The BB brace tube improves long term durability.Call us old fashioned, but we have stuck with tried and tested head tube routed fork steerer. We don't believe that anything else should be routed through that bit of the frame.Suspension rate has increased in progression across all sizes, which improves sensitivity and grip around the sag point, with larger sizes getting a more progressive kinematic to improve support for heavier riders. Progression is 22% for the C1, 28% for the C5. Anti-rise and anti-squat are the same as before, with both hovering a little under 100% depending on what gear you're in, because we haven't found anything we like better.Rider fit has been improved with the introduction of our C-Sizing 5 step sizing regime first introduced on the RocketMAX Gen4 and FlareMAX Gen5 . It aims to get more people their perfect fit by reducing the reach steps between sizes to under 20mm, and shortening the seat tubes for the C2, C3 and C4 sizes when compared to the old Medium and Large frames. It also introduces steeper seat angles on the C3, C4 and C5 sizes compared to the C1 and C2 to improve the rider fit on a size specific basis.In practice this means you will be less likely to drop 'between' sizes, and with shorter seat tubes you will be able to maximise your dropper post drop. We know you guys love a geo chart, so here they are. The mullet option still uses our method of installing an angleset in to correct the geometry and BB height with the smaller rear wheel.The Jeht Gen2 is available to order right now, with C2 and C3 frames in stock, and others due very soon. Check the website for details. We’re in rolling UK production, so you’re never far away from your dream bike even if we don’t have it in the building when you place to order.We assemble every single bike for each customer, right here at our HQ in the UK, and all the build kits are on the shelf ready to go. It's, so if our stock builds don't quite conform to your idea for your dream Jeht, we can change the spec to pretty much anything you want to make it spot on for you.Prices starting at £2,199 / EUR2,050 / USD2,419 for the frame and Rockshox Deluxe Select Plus shock. We have Fox, Cane Creek and other Rockshox shock options available.For complete bikes, the Bronze build coming at the entry point of the range, starting at £4,225 / EUR4,000* / USD4,380* with SLX drivetrain and wheels, Deore brakes and Rockshox suspension. The Sage bike in the photos is a Bronze build.Head over to our configurator and have a play with the options. Find your dream bike.*EUR and USD pricing based on current exchange rates, shipping rates and removal of UK VAT for export.We are building demo bikes right now. If you're in the UK, come and visit the new HQ in Chesterfield, check out the showroom and the excellent coffee. We can ride from the door.All the other information, reviews, geometry and details are over on cotic.co.uk/product/jeht