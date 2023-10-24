Cotic Launch Jeht Gen2 Trail Bike

PRESS RELEASE - Cotic Bikes

New Bike Day! Today we launch the 2nd Generation Cotic Jeht, subtly evolving and improving our best selling droplink bike. It's our most versatile, do-a-bit-of-everything mountain bike. The Goldilocks bike, if you will: Not too little, not too much. Juuuuuust right.

What's a Jeht then?

photo
photo

Jeht is our 140mm travel, 150mm fork all rounder. It's fast and lively enough to keep you ducking and diving through the singletrack, but carries enough travel and capability in its Longshot geometry to totally have your back when it gets steep and deep. Fold in that gorgeous, tactile, traction amplifying feel that every Cotic brings you through its steel frame, and you have the recipe for a dream trail bike.

So What's New?

Origin:

In a change from the earlier generation, the Jeht Gen2 front triangles will be made and painted exclusively in the UK by our friends at Five Land Bikes, with machined parts by Rideworks. This means all Cotic droplink bikes now have a UK made element.

photo

This is also part of our wider effort to reduce our carbon footprint. In steel, we already use the lowest impact material of the popular options, and the Reynolds impact report showed that the only way they could considerably reduce the carbon impact of their material was to reduce the airfreight and other shipping they have to do by moving their tubes from their factory in Birmingham, UK, to vendors mostly in the Far East.

By making the Jeht Gen2 in the UK, the front end materials travel 12,000 miles less than they would have, and cuts out one airfreight leg as well. Reynolds steel is also made from 100% recycled raw material. So, not only does steel give awesome ride feel, traction and performance when you're on the trail, it's also the material that's kindest on our planet to make the frame from. We aren't saying we're perfect, or that it is a completed job, but we're trying to be better.

If you'd like to know more about our views on this, our Sustainability Statement is here: https://www.cotic.co.uk/page/sustainability

Colours:

New colours are Crimson and Sage

photo
photo


I’m always excited at the level of finish the Five Land guys can achieve once our team have chosen colours, but I think they’ve outdone themselves this time. Just look at them!

Geometry and Structure:

Under the paint, the new Jeht is all about subtle evolution. It's already a brilliant bike, with a geometry that finely balances agility and fun through the singletrack, with enough swagger to know it's got your back in steep terrain.

With that in mind, we have kept the head angle and rear centre the same, but dropped the bottom bracket height to improve cornering grip and increase stack height for a more confident, planted feel on the bike. Smart engineering brings our stiffer, stronger Reynolds 853 HD down tube design to the Jeht Gen2. This adds no weight compared to the Gen1 frame. The BB brace tube improves long term durability.

Call us old fashioned, but we have stuck with tried and tested head tube routed fork steerer. We don't believe that anything else should be routed through that bit of the frame.

Suspension:

photo
photo


Suspension rate has increased in progression across all sizes, which improves sensitivity and grip around the sag point, with larger sizes getting a more progressive kinematic to improve support for heavier riders. Progression is 22% for the C1, 28% for the C5. Anti-rise and anti-squat are the same as before, with both hovering a little under 100% depending on what gear you're in, because we haven't found anything we like better.

Sizing:

Rider fit has been improved with the introduction of our C-Sizing 5 step sizing regime first introduced on the RocketMAX Gen4 and FlareMAX Gen5. It aims to get more people their perfect fit by reducing the reach steps between sizes to under 20mm, and shortening the seat tubes for the C2, C3 and C4 sizes when compared to the old Medium and Large frames. It also introduces steeper seat angles on the C3, C4 and C5 sizes compared to the C1 and C2 to improve the rider fit on a size specific basis.

In practice this means you will be less likely to drop 'between' sizes, and with shorter seat tubes you will be able to maximise your dropper post drop. We know you guys love a geo chart, so here they are. The mullet option still uses our method of installing an angleset in to correct the geometry and BB height with the smaller rear wheel.

photo
photo


Pricing and Availability:

The Jeht Gen2 is available to order right now, with C2 and C3 frames in stock, and others due very soon. Check the website for details. We’re in rolling UK production, so you’re never far away from your dream bike even if we don’t have it in the building when you place to order.

We assemble every single bike for each customer, right here at our HQ in the UK, and all the build kits are on the shelf ready to go. It's Your Bike Built For You, so if our stock builds don't quite conform to your idea for your dream Jeht, we can change the spec to pretty much anything you want to make it spot on for you.

photo
photo


Prices starting at £2,199 / EUR2,050 / USD2,419 for the frame and Rockshox Deluxe Select Plus shock. We have Fox, Cane Creek and other Rockshox shock options available.

For complete bikes, the Bronze build coming at the entry point of the range, starting at £4,225 / EUR4,000* / USD4,380* with SLX drivetrain and wheels, Deore brakes and Rockshox suspension. The Sage bike in the photos is a Bronze build.

Head over to our configurator and have a play with the options. Find your dream bike.

*EUR and USD pricing based on current exchange rates, shipping rates and removal of UK VAT for export.

photo

We are building demo bikes right now. If you're in the UK, come and visit the new HQ in Chesterfield, check out the showroom and the excellent coffee. We can ride from the door.

All the other information, reviews, geometry and details are over on cotic.co.uk/product/jeht



135 Comments
  • 96 4
 Wow. You lot are grumpy this morning.
  • 8 39
flag weeksy59 (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 I quite like it... but... my OCD kicks in as you've got a bracing by the BB, one on the seat, one on each chainstay, but nothing at the headtube end..... Surely for symetry you'd put one there, even if not needed ?

Other than that...the red one is lovely... but COTIC need to be a bit more lairy, bit more in your face in colours. As well as orange Fox forks.. got to have orange Fox forks on them Smile
  • 28 2
 @weeksy59: We try to avoid putting anything where its not needed, but I do see your point.

We love lairy colours. Unfortunately the vast majority of our customers don't. You can have orange Fox forks if you would like then. Your Bike Built For You . I think they would look cool on the Sage frame.
  • 11 1
 Too early, need coffee, compliment bike after breakfast.
  • 16 1
 Have you not been here before?
  • 3 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: Fair
  • 6 1
 @overconfident: Ha! Also fair.
  • 1 1
 The crimson one is lovely. Does it play nicely with coil or is it air can only?
  • 2 1
 @Davec85: Air only on the Jeht.
  • 1 1
 @cotic-bikes: curious about this, why? The frame is quite progressive in the larger sizes. I think this thing with a coil and some proper tires would be an absolute hooligan and certainly enough bike for most.
  • 12 1
 @cotic-bikes Regardless of the initial attitude in the comments, I really respect that you addressed each point of criticism and explained the (imo perfectly sensible) reasoning behind each design decision that was criticised. I'm not in the market for a new bike right now, but I hope that Jeht will do well. Also, kudos for keeping the cable routing external.
  • 9 1
 @aribr: It's more about the intent of the bike than the kinematic. If you're into hooligan-ing, the RocketMAX - which is coil compatible and stronger again than the Jeht - is the bike you want. We can set that up with a coil, 150mm rear, 160 front and almost any amount of shenanigans.
  • 1 1
 @grotesquesque: Thank you. Much appreciated.
  • 2 1
 @cotic-bikes: thanks for the info. Very keen on one of these beautiful steel steeds!
  • 2 1
 @aribr: No problem. Drop us an email if you want to get into detail. info@cotic.co.uk. Cheers!
  • 2 1
 @weeksy59: goddamnit, can't unsee the lack of headtube brace, needs one like the BTR ranger

@cotic-bikes: these frames are still sexy AF though, shame about the post insertion as that's the only thing keeping money in my wallet
  • 2 0
 @cotic-bikes: Why? You didn't even wait for my comment? I always loved your stuff, loving this one too!

Regarding the footprint bit, how would you deal with a broken frames (through rider error, not warranty stuff)? Would you return it to Five Land to see if they could replace the broken tubes or would the frame still be scrapped/replaced?
  • 2 1
 For any doubters out there, ask @mattbeer how the RocketMax corners compared to the bikes in the current Field test.
  • 3 1
 Not grumpy at all! I was actually on your website yesterday to find my - probably - next bike to replace my good old Transition Smuggler V2 that I love but... I thought about the Jeht that I saw years ago... and BAM!!! You release a new version.
What a coincidence!!!! Smile

Not sure about the colors though... I like the red one... but I've got a red Lyrik to put on and... and... shit no Frown
I actually liked the silver previous version. Can't you make any custom colors?
  • 2 1
 @danstonQ: Drop us an email. We can't do custom colours without huge cost because although Five Land are small, it is set up as a production line. Also, with the paints we have tried sometimes we reject good colours because they chip too easily or some other durability issue. If you like silver, and ard willing to wait, we could possibly fold a Jeht into a Rocketmax paint run. That has a silver option. Your red forks would look ace on the Sage IMO.
  • 3 1
 @vinay: In the UK, so long as the failure is a small crack in a weld rather than major failure, yes, we would repair it. Elsewhere we would find a local framebuilder and pay them to do it. Devlin in Australia has rescued and upgraded a couple of 5 year old Flaremax with a repaired bb weld and a brace tube, and we have just done a similar thing with a long standing rocketmax customer in south africa.
  • 2 1
 @cotic-bikes: Good to hear, thanks!
  • 46 1
 Hats off! Absolutely sensible solution to use recycled steel. Reynolds should pat itself on the back much more for this! And produced locally! As a small company to try to create a sustainability report, but also to appreciate the work of Trek.... again, hats off! Right now I still have a bike and I'm happy, but if I need one in the future, these are all criteria that will put a company like Cotic at the top of my list!
  • 21 1
 Thank you. Means a lot that the work we do on that is appreciated.
  • 30 1
 Love, love, love.

If only it came with headset routing…the benefits are so obvious, NOT.

Love the no bullshit take here.
Gearbox options would be cool! Any plans @cotic-bikes ?
  • 26 1
 Thank you. No gearbox plans at the moment. I do keep an eye on it, but we haven't seen anything to convince us enough yet. Pinion shifting is still a bit off IMO, and to be fair, I can't remember the last time someone asked about us doing gearbox.
  • 43 2
 @cotic-bikes: Hi Cotic team. Maybe you should try ours with a sram trigger shifter ? Wink

From Effigear team
  • 21 1
 @Cavalerie-Bikes: Hi! Drop us an email. Interested to see.
  • 3 1
 You seem to have started something really interesting here @doriankane!
  • 10 1
 @DorianKane Had to sign in, just so I could upvote this comment chain.
Count me as another one interested in a gearbox bike.
  • 2 1
 @Cavalerie-Bikes: wow we need more gearboxes like this
  • 2 1
 Surprised to see Effi wasn't top of mind. They've got different layouts for people who either do or don't want to raise the pivot (to do away with the idler) and with both alu as well as steel bodies to suit different frames. Starling had/has one too, don't they?
  • 1 0
 Oh man I just got super excited.
  • 19 1
 Kudos for putting seatpost insertion on the geo chart. I know that was a limitation on some previous frames, so it's great to have it at a glance. Looks like a decent all-rounder. No orange Fox forks for me, please.
  • 9 1
 We learn along the way. Glad it's useful, although if you're on the limit with a particular post it's always worth dropping us a line. I can do a bit of CAD measuring to double check.

It's a lovely all-rounder, and you can have some nice Lyriks or HELMs instead ;-)
  • 12 1
 I like the bike, it looks great. My question is about launching these press releases on Pinkbike. How much dread and fear do you feel in anticipation of the comments?
  • 64 0
 We've done enough of them now that it's kinda fun to get involved. Not doing head tube routed cables also keeps the fear to a relatively low level ;-)
  • 7 1
 @cotic-bikes: imagine working for Ellsworth or something. You'd be in therapy after launch day
  • 6 1
 @TommyNunchuck: You may very well think that. I couldn't possibly comment.
  • 5 1
 Love my FlareMax 4. Yeah it's beefy, but it feels amazing; quiet, stable, confident. It also looks fantastic and is easy to work on.

The only thing that was a PITA was routing cable housing through the seat stay. Everything else is external, why not the derailleur housing?

But yeah, I'm keeping this one forever. As others have mentioned, it might be cool to see some linkage driven pivots in the future as well! Steel is a feel.
  • 7 1
 I've always thought Cotics were pretty cool. I like to see steel bikes built with a linkage instead of a single pivot.
  • 3 0
 Thanks.
  • 4 1
 This is the second article I’ve read here this week that says there is a link between frame stiffness and swings in traction large enough for a rider busy mountain biking to notice. Anyone care to substantiate this in any way? I have good library access and will get the paper from behind the paywall if you can cite a source. Happy to share it here. Tia
  • 3 1
 Anecdotally I've run into problems with overly stiff frames (and wheels as well) in terms of cornering traction. That could just be me, though.

On paper this makes sense, since the front and rear wheels don't track each other in many situations so some frame flex should help. In practice, I'm a bit dubious that it's a real thing.
  • 17 1
 I doubt there's anything published about bicycles, but it's a well known phenomenon in motogp and racing motorcycles. They are an extreme example, but the theory is that when you corner a 2 wheeled vehicle, you lean it. Once you lean it, the bump input isn't acting in line with the suspension, so that becomes less effective at keeping the wheels on the ground and maintaining traction. By having some flex along the length of the bike you allow the chassis to respond to some of these bump inputs when leant over. I call it 'breathing with the trail'. It's a little hippish, but it's the way it feels to me.
  • 2 1
 @cotic-bikes: that really does help me understand, alongside what @waltworks said, thank you. My first naive thought really was in a wheel, suspension, and frame perpendicular to the ground orientation. Imagining what a test rig would look like bit not considering lean
  • 3 1
 @waltworks: Yeh you definitely need to watch your frame and component pairing IME, if you have a stiff frame, compliant wheels like Mavic’s are great, like wise if you have a soft frame then carbon wheels are good.
  • 2 1
 As soon as i added motorcycle as a search term i got stuff that helped make the context clearer, the how and under what circumstances this kind of phenomenon might be relevant to bike handling
  • 4 1
 Just wondering where the name comes from.
I'm originally from Berlin. In the Berliner Dialect we tend to exchange the G for a J. So instead of, ES GEHT, we say, ES JEHT. Means, it's OK or, it's the SHIT. Conversations would look like this:

Friend: Wie ist das neue Cotic
Me: es geht

Translation:
Friend: How does the new Cotic ride?
Me: It's OK but nothing special.

When you say it with a little more hype or intention, it would look like this:

Friend: Wie fährt sich das neue Cotic?
Me: Es jeht rischtig. Jeht ab wie die Sau.

Translation:
Friend: So how does your new Cotic ride?
Me: Dude, it's the shit.

@cotic-bikes You can use this in an ad if you want to. :-)

Cheers
  • 6 1
 That's really cool! We never knew that. The name was suggested that Jet would sit next to Rocket nicely in the range, but there are potential trademark issues with that. Our brand/creative man Baybutt is a massive hip hop fan and knew a bunch of groups that had silent 'h' in the name, so we thought 'Jeht' would be cool. Little nod to old school hip hop.
  • 2 1
 @cotic-bikes: Makes me think of "Jecht" which was a character in the video game Final Fantasy 10.
  • 3 1
 @mkul7r4: yeah my mind went to “flaming final boss pulling a sword out of his chest”, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing
  • 4 1
 My gen1 Jeht is so perfect that for this first time ever I don’t feel like I’m missing out if I don’t get the new version. I hope to ride that thing until it needs a new paint job, put flames on it, and then ride it longer.
  • 2 0
 On my quest for the perfect hard tail I got as far as a befe max and stopped, maybe it’s not perfect but it’s so close I can’t tell the difference and that’s good enough for me. I really recommend anyone interested check out cotic; geometry, build and intent are top notch. Worth dipping your digestive into if you know what I mean
  • 1 0
 If my Solaris Max only had swapouts it would be perfect. Ditto the BFe.
  • 1 0
 @fartymarty: is that for mullet or through bolt options? Never had swop out drop outs. I still don’t really understand the threaded collet the rear axle currently bolts into. Tried googling it but it’s a mystery
  • 1 0
 @Peskycoots: You mean the Syntace X-12 rear axle ? I believe the rear axle threads into a nut which the frame builder can choose to be slightly excentric to correct for small frame misalignments.
  • 1 0
 @nbbb: that’s it! How do I set it up? Is there something I can google that will explain it? Or do I just leave it as is? I’m fascinated by it now I know it does something
  • 2 0
 Excited to see this come out, still torn between a Jeht and a Rocket, but that's more of a me deciding what direction I want my riding to go, not the bikes problem. Id probably be deciding between a jeht with a heavy build, or a rocket with a light build.
  • 3 0
 Considering a Cotic for my next FS. I feel exactly the same!
  • 2 0
 @cotic-bikes Loved my FlareMAX. I would probably have already bought a Flare if they still existed. 27.5 market is slim these days, but some of us miss a good, short travel play bike. Would love to see it, or something similar, come back.
  • 2 0
 We loved the Flare too, but it and the 275 rocket used a different, shorter swingarm and seatstay to the 29er bikes. It took us three years of UK production to get through just 100 rear ends across both model lines. By the time it came to needing more we had sold so few that we couldn't justify another 100. It's a shame, but almost no one bought them.
  • 2 0
 Think it looks good! Never noticed the ovalised top tube before.

The colours look nice but not my jam (that red is a bit burgundy- could be the photo). Does UK production mean other/custom colours are easy enough?
  • 28 0
 Full custom colours aren't an option as although these are low volume production, they are still made and painted in batches to improve efficiency. If you REALLY want a Jeht but REALLY don't like the colour, we can get a Jeht put in with a Rocketmax or Flaremax batch so you could have one of the other current production colours if you are willing to wait.
  • 4 1
 Looks nice, but shame cicra 500mm seat tube on a xl. Thats a deal breaker for me. I want the reach but I want a long dropper.
  • 21 0
 Depends on your leg length, but I have a 210mm OneUp in my C5 RocketMAX with around 25mm of post between the seatclamp and seatpost collar. The Jeht has more insertion depth than the Rocketmax. If you are tall enough for a C5 I would be very surprised if we couldn't get you on a 210mm too. Drop us a line with you bb centre to saddle rail measurement and I can work it out on the CAD.
  • 7 0
 @cotic-bikes: This is some pretty awesome service.
With current exchange rates for Norway, I unfortunately won't be looking for a new bike just yet, but you guys are damn high on the list when things get better here.
  • 2 0
 I was able to slam a 180mm One up in my C2 (medium) RocketMax G4, despite having a 29" inseam. I think Cotic's max insertion numbers are pretty conservative. You can fit at least 10mm more since the actuator has a pretty low stack.
  • 2 0
 @fentoncrackshell: That's great to hear. We have to be a little careful on the insertion numbers to account for cable bend and housing stop location, which is why it's always best to drop us aline if you are on the cusp of a dropper post size. Takes me 2 mins to check on a drawing.
  • 4 0
 Looks great! Non-UDH dropout might be the only omission
  • 30 0
 Thanks. We'll get there eventually with UDH as the industry is obviously moving in that direction, but given the utter indifference our customers showed to the last generation of AXS drivetrains, I don't think we'll be missing too many sales not supporting it. And we've been using the same Syntace hanger for 11 years, so we always have spares for our customers.
  • 4 0
 @cotic-bikes: fair enough. Hats off to whoever does your geo charts too.
  • 1 0
 @stephenthesquirrel: I'll pass that on.
  • 2 0
 @cotic-bikes: I was searching for the same info and here is the answer! I think at the moment Transmission is a bit of a stretch for most of us, but I am really looking forward to some more cost effective options that remove the hanger altogether.
  • 3 0
 Love Cotic, I've had 3, Soul, Bfe and Solaris. I'd love to try a full sus but pretty rare down under. Keep making rad bikes.
  • 2 0
 Thank you. We will!
  • 4 0
 Banger bike that I would bang. Well done limeys!
  • 2 0
 Thank you Sir!
  • 4 0
 Goodness, I love Cotic. That crimson bike is gorgeous.
  • 2 0
 Thank you Sir!
  • 3 0
 Absolutely love your rigs! I got a season or two left on my current bike. Ive been patiently waiting.
  • 3 0
 Thanks! Looking forward to hearing from you.
  • 1 1
 The square cube law says smaller creatures can have better strength to weight ratios. Doesn't this suggest that if progression is going to be size dependent then it's the smaller sizes that should be more progressive?

Note: The baseline spring rate is already taken care of by sag.
  • 1 0
 We can tune the feel with volume spacers, but generally we have found this works for us,and we have a range of rider size and weights who do the testing.
  • 4 0
 Looks sick!
  • 2 0
 Thanks!
  • 4 5
 Beautiful.

But it has only 249mm of seatpost insertion depth in size C3 (482mm reach - size L) despite its 444mm long seat tube. Goddamnit. It's almost 2024 and bike companies are still doing this!!!

I mean, a decent dropper with 185mm of travel (which usually is considered a perfect fit for a frame size L) needs around 290mm of insertion depth.

This means if the insertion depth is restricted to around 250mm, the seat tube actually could as well be 40mm longer - which would be a 485mm long seat tube in this case.

WTF - when will they finally get it right.
  • 11 1
 Depends a little on your leg length. The crimson bike in the photos has a 160mm Bikeyoke dropper and that isn't fully inserted and no one who tried it had an issue with saddle height. That would suggest to me that a 180mm One Up would go in no problem for most riders looking at this size.

Seat post insertion vs pivot location is a tricky compromise to balance. It much more difficult/expensive/heavier to have a pivot dangling off the front of the seat tube, and it impacts the link lengths, kinematic etc. It's not that we haven't considered it, but all manufacturing is a compromise and this is where we are striking ours at the moment.
  • 3 0
 @cotic-bikes: Thanks for the reply and especially thanks for specifing insertion depths in the first place. Most companies don't even do that.
It is clear to me that compromises have to be made when designing a frame - or whatever else.

One Ups required insertion depth is particularly short - which helps of course. But still it would stick out 2cm when bottoming out inside the seat tube.

Funny thing is: Your pivot location design choice actually means the seat tube on size C3 could well be about 3cm longer without compromising anything any further. But probably then people wouldn't buy it because of the long seat tube...haha.

Btw: I am 1,84cm (6') tall with a inseam height of 81cm. My frame needs to have 480mm reach, and a 445mm seat tube with full 290mm of insterion depth so everything works out fine. Maybe not the norm - though 445mm seat tubes in size L are...so what for if not for shorter people or those with short legs?
  • 2 0
 @mtb-daniel: No problem. It's always interesting to get feedback.

The shorter seat tubes are more for shorter legged riders at the other end of the fit scale who might not otherwise get a 150 or 160mm dropper in.

To be fair, most people your height have slightly longer legs, and we would usually recommend a C4 size as well. That's just our thoughts on it though. If you like 480mm reach then all good.
  • 3 0
 i appreciate my one up v2 240mm fully inserted on size large reeb sst with a 425mm seat tube. the actuator is just smidge above the hole for the cable.

it gets that seat out of the way

i agree with you on "getting it right," my last two bikes chromag stylus and reeb sst, "that" analysis is what made my final decisions on the bikes.
  • 2 0
 Not many but meaningful updates. Good call, Cotic! ...and still love my solarismax, such a great all rounder.
  • 1 0
 I see you list actual STA, which appears steep for what I know about actual. Is there anywhere to see what the effective is? Thanks!
  • 2 0
 Sorry, I think we need to update our wording. By "actual" I mean what you experience at the saddle. I guess most people call that "effective". The actual angle of the top half of the seat tube is 73 deg on the C1 and C2, and 73.5 on the C3-C5. Offset is 34mm.
  • 1 1
 @cotic-bikes: That sounds really slack in comparison to other brands
  • 2 0
 @dmackyaheard: There are lots of bikes out there around 77 deg effective. Ours is 76.5. Not that different.
  • 2 3
 @cotic-bikes: Maybe I am confused, you mentioned 73 in the comment above, but it is 76.5?
  • 1 0
 @dmackyaheard: The actual seat tube itself where you insert the post is 73 or 73.5 deg, but it is offset forward of the bb by 34mm. This results in a effective seat angle at saddle height of 76 or 76.5. Hope that helps.
  • 1 0
 @cotic-bikes: Gotchya. That makes sense, but you guys refer to effective STA as actual STA on your geo charts. The reason I ask, I have been looking at some of the shorter travel offerings recently after meeting you folks at World Champs last year.
  • 1 0
 @dmackyaheard: Sorry for the confusion. I have changed the geo charts on the website to say "effective". So glad you got to see us at Les Gets. We had a blast being there
  • 3 0
 Steel is real apparently
  • 3 0
 Lovely looking
  • 2 0
 Thanks.
  • 3 0
 I like.
  • 3 1
 Colours don't match anything I wear for riding, shame
  • 19 0
 I am playing a sad song on the worlds' tiniest violin ;-)
  • 2 0
 Great bikes. Great company to deal with. Love my Cotic BFe's !
  • 1 0
 Thanks!
  • 1 0
 The red looks great. The SA are still so slack though?
  • 6 0
 Glad you like the colour. Seat angle is the angle you actually experience at the saddle. Measured from the traditional effective top tube length line it's nearer 77. Also, we've tried steeper seat angles and generally we prefer where we are. You get a bunch of weight on your wrists on mellower gradient trails which isn't comfortable on a longer ride. Where we are at is a nice balance of weight forward enough for steep climbs and still being able to ride for a couple of hours or more without feeling like you're doing a push up.
  • 1 0
 What's the weight of a crimson Bronze Build in C3?
  • 1 0
 15.9kg
  • 1 0
 Kek zaskia cotic bor
Below threshold threads are hidden





