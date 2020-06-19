Cotic Launch Updated SolarisMAX Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Cotic Bikes
The one a lot of you have been waiting for, here's the new Cotic SolarisMAX. That's Midnight Blue and Supernova Orange right there. The new batch is broadly similar to the multiple award-winning bike, with same head angles, reach, chainstays, and wheelbase. For the new batch, we have steepened the seat angle a little to suit the rangy nature of the Longshot geometry, and we have brought the head tube lengths for the medium, large and XL into line with the MAX droplink bikes, each size growing 10mm, which should be a bit more comfortable.
"Outstanding Achievement In The Field Of Zittery"
There are some new bottle boss locations, with the downtube now lined with bosses at 64mm bottle cage centres. These give you the flexibility to run two bottles (as per the previous bike), or a bottle and an Anything Cage style luggage system. Or a tool keg, or anything else you can bolt to bottle bosses. As ever, they also double up for the neat and tidy p-clipped dropper routing.
The geometry remains optimised around 120mm forks (rather than the 140mm on the recent BFeMAX), and it's much more our all-rounder, smiles for miles kinda bike. It's still hella fast and super composed at speed and in the steep tech, but it's more about swinging through singletrack than rock smashing. Frames are £675, and we can add a headset or bottom bracket to them if you need.
I would re-iterate that due to how crazy busy we are right now, compounded by COVID-19 related supply chain delays, parts supply has become a bit patchy. I'm afraid we won't have SLX based Silver builds available again until mid-August, but we have XT and the new Eagle GX in the building, and Eagle X01 too. Remember, with our flexible bike specifications, if you can't quite stretch your budget to a Gold XT or Eagle build, click on one of those as a starting point anyway, and then swap some parts. You can spec Silver build parts such as an X Fusion fork which will reduce the price from the Gold spec, as will going for Shimano wheels or Deore brakes. All with the added bonus over the Silver build of sweet XT or Eagle shifting and lower weight.
If you're a little bit above Gold budget, but not quite at the full Platinum, have a play with some tasty upgrades such as Hope brakes or Burgtec carbon bars. There's the Platinum build for full bling, with the glorious eeWings and X01 drivetrain and Hunt Carbon wheels, if that's a bit of a stretch, you can select SRAM Guide RSC G2 brakes or Hunt TrailWide wheels to bring the headline price down a touch. There's lots to play with. Head over to the configurator
As always, do get in touch if you want to go through anything. However, with the current level of demand, even with three of us covering the emails, it's still taking a day or so to respond. It's slower than usual, but please bear with us. We will get back to you!
Orders are open now, and the shipment arrives early July. If the BFeMAX was anything to go by, don't hang around!
And if the new colours don't float your boat, we still have some Cosmic Black and Red Dwarf SolarisMAX from the last batch available for just £599.
Take care. Cy
