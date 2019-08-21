Cotic Announces FlareMAX 132 Pack

Aug 21, 2019
Cotic FlareMAX 132
PRESS RELEASE: Cotic Bikes

You've all heard how versatile the Longshot geometry Cotic FlareMAX is, and how it carries speed over rocky terrain like a bike with much more travel. There's even a Pinkbike review saying as much!

As capable as the FlareMAX is, with the advent of our radical RocketMAX it left a space for people who wanted a little more strike capability in their trail bike, but still preferred the master all rounder feel of the FlareMAX rather than the so-fast-your-hair-catches-fire RocketMAX. Our Brand Ambassador Chris Hall from Downtime Podcast has been running this setup for about a year and is a big fan, and always gets asked about it. With this proven track record, and some shock tunes for the longer stroke, the 132 Pack was born.

By increasing the stroke on the rear shock to 50mm we've brought the rear wheel travel up to 132mm, and given it an extra dose of speed without sacrificing any agility on singletrack or climbs. As the overall shock length is unchanged from the standard FlareMAX, the outstanding handling characteristics of the bike are preserved. This really could be your One Bike.

Our 132 Pack is available as a frame and shock, and in multiple levels of complete bike build... from Silver up to Platinum.

This one goes up to 132

We have two Cane Creek shocks available to take your FlareMAX up to 132mm rear travel, the DB AirIL, which is a no cost option on the complete bike builds. For ultimate big hit capability you can spec the DB Air CS Piggyback, which is a £200 upgrade available when customising your frame or bike choices.

With this extra travel and speed you'll be wanting a front end set up on your bike to inspire confidence, so we've fitted our 132 Pack builds with the super stiff, super tuneable X Fusion Trace 36 HLR fork with 140mm of travel. The Cane Creek Helm Air is also available with 140mm of travel for just £150 extra when customising your build.

The 132 Pack is available now in the gorgeous Mercury finish as per the photos, or our classic blue with orange highlights.

Frame and shock starting from £1749 / approx EUR1,900 / approx US$1,800, and complete bikes starting with the Silver 132 build at £3249 / approx EUR3,550 / approx US$3,350.

Read more at www.cotic.co.uk/product/flareMAX

5 Comments

  • + 4
 I like Cotic, but I have no idea what I just read. I think they're trying to announce a new bike? So many cotic-specific terms that I got lost.

Are they trying to say their Flare MAX (120mm) bike is now going to be a 132mm bike in the future? Or is there an option to order your 120mm as a 132mm? Or can you now convert your existing 120mm flare MAX to a 132?
  • + 1
 I assume this is a steel bike? The "article" doesn't mention it anywhere....
  • + 1
 From what i read, chris had sex on a pod cast with a tuning kit and this was born... i might be wrong tho
  • + 1
 That Mercury finish is awesome!
  • + 1
 Oh that chrome finish! Take my money! Oh. I don't have any money.

Post a Comment



