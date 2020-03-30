Cotic Launches the New 4th Generation Rocket

The Rocket is available in 4 sizes, small to XL, and two great colours; Sunny Yellow and Metal Grey, both hand painted by Five Land.



Frames are £2,199 / approx EUR2,420 / approx $2,235 with the Cane Creek DB Air IL shock, or £2,399 / approx EUR2,640 / approx $2,440 with the Cane Creek DB Air CS Piggyback.



As with every Cotic, each bike is built to order. Bikes start at £3,199 / approx EUR3,520 / approx $3,250 for the Silver build. The popular Gold builds are £4,449 / approx EUR4,895 / approx $4,520, and for all the toys, our range-topping Platinum is £6,999 / approx EUR7,699 / approx $7,115. That does feature Cane Creek eeWings ti cranks though, amongst other lovely, lovely things.



All prices - frames and bikes - include free shipping to UK, Europe, USA and Canada. We ship anywhere in the world, direct from the Peak District in the UK.

