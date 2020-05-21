PRESS RELEASE: Cotic
Today we launch a brand new product for Cotic - the BFeMAX
: It's our radical, rock smashing, fast-as-you-dare hardtail.
The BFeMAX, our new hardcore 29er hardtail. It's the result of gene-splicing our award-winning, super-fast SolarisMAX 29er trail hardtail, with our tough-as-old-boots, 27.5" wheeled BFe do-it-all fun machine.
The BFe (pronounced Beefy) has a long and storied history at Cotic, introduced in 2005 as the tearaway toughnut foil to the subtle charms of the iconic Cotic Soul. As long ago as 2007 our rider Robbie Rickman did the Megavalanche on his BFe26. Imagine what you could do with a BFeMAX!
The BFeMAX acts as the same kind of amplified partner to our quintessential hardtail all-rounder, the SolarisMAX. It's the rowdier younger brother. You know the one - loads of fun, but a bit on the wild side? That's the BFeMAX.
If you're looking for the fastest descending hardtail possible, then you're in the right place. Designed with 140mm forks in mind, but with the brawn to run up to a 160mm fork, the BFeMAX screams 'Come and have a go'. There isn't really anything this bike won't jump into with both feet: Jumps, drops, big mountains, hacking about in the woods and steamrollering down just about anything, this is the bike you need to embarrass your full suspension riding mates.
There's enough room for meaty 2.6” tyres and still space for mud. The big wheels carry momentum up and along, then let you grab it by the scruff of its neck on the way down, with speed and stability all day. We have brought over the legendary toughness of the BFe with it's Reynolds 853 down tube spine, and Cotic FM custom-butted heat treated cromoly tubeset throughout the rest of the frame for the classic Cotic ride feel.
BFeMAX turns the speed up to 11 with the big wheels; it doesn't really understand it's a hardtail!
In a nod to our history of producing hooligan hardtails, one of the launch colours is our Bright Blue. It's been a mainstay of every new style of BFe since the 2nd generation frame arrived in this classic Cotic colour, way back in 2009. It was also worn to stunning effect by the Gen5 BFe, the bike that pioneered our Longshot geometry in August 2017.
The other colour option is beautifully classy Gunmetal and Copper
Here's the all important numbers:
Frame pricing is £549 / approx EUR630 / approx US$623, and delivery is included within the UK, Europe, USA and Canada.
Bikes pricing is:
£1,849 / approx EUR 2,125 / approx US$1,925 for the SLX based Silver build
£2,699 / approx EUR 3,110 / approx US$2,810 for the Gold Eagle GX bike
£2,749 / approx EUR 3,160 / approx US$2,865 for the Gold XT bike
£5,299 / approx EUR 6,099 / approx US$5,520 for the dream build eeWings/X01 equipped Platinum bike
Full information is over on our website: www.cotic.co.uk/product/BFeMAX
As with the recently launched RocketMAX Gen3, Rock Shox Lyric Ultimate is now a fork option, and we now have a selection of Shimano XT and SRAM Guide RSC G2 4 Pot brakes for those wanting a bump in stopping power, but have particular lever feel preferences.
You can play with our configurator here: https://www.cotic.co.uk/order/framebuilder/BFeMAX/
Pricing and specs may still be a little variable for the moment due to parts availability. Hope is back making bike parts again, but current lead times are a couple of weeks for some items, for instance. The Platinum build bike is priced with HUNT TrailWide or EnduroWide aluminum wheels because the usual carbon option isn't due for another couple of months. We assemble to order in the UK, and you can change the spec of your bike to your heart's content, and if we need to make a substitution we will always contact you and let you know. We find that we have a great conversation with most of our customers about their builds, so it's just part of the Cotic process.
Frames are available right now in all sizes and colours. We're fully loaded. First ordered frames will be with customers end of next week, bikes are currently taking 3-4 weeks because we're so busy.
We hope you're all well and staying safe. Cy will be around in the comments as usual for the next few days, so get your questions in. Ask away!
11 Comments
#fanboi
#HardcoreHardtailsR2Hard2Ride
