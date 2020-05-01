Cotic Launches the RocketMAX Gen3

My RocketMAX has got my back, everywhere. It's incredibly capable in the gnarliest terrain, and still fun to throw around twisty singletrack. From fully committed chutes on the Golfie to skipping over roots in the Surrey Hills, I'm always on the right bike. The grip and stability the RocketMAX has are like a safety net in all situations; whether I'm on a national level downhill race track or a smooth flow trail, on my A game or a tired last lap of the weekend, pushing on or cruising.



It will get down anything, whether I think I can or not, and it also cleans technical climbs with ease. The longer travel brings a more useable mid-stroke with tonnes of corner traction, but you can still pick the bike up and put it where you like with a massive grin on your face, and a sense you got away with a line you shouldn't have. Fast isn't dull, the RocketMAX opens up a trail in a way lesser bikes can't. You will find gaps you've never noticed, rail loose turns faster than you thought you could, and hold that high line you didn't even see last time.



I've done big mountain rides, trail centres, enduro races, quick blasts from the door, uplift days, Peak District epics and every demo ride on the RocketMAX. It's never let me down, and always makes me grin like an idiot."