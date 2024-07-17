Powered by Outside

Could America’s Next Tour de France Winner Emerge from Gravel Racing?

Jul 17, 2024
by Outside Online  
https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-racing/tour-de-france/from-dirt-roads-to-the-champs-elysees-could-americas-next-tour-de-france-winner-emerge-from-gravel-racing/

Posted In:
Outside Network Racing and Events Road Cycling Tour De France


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
119 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
143464 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
54920 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
51531 views
First Ride: Ibis Ripmo - Now With Downtube Storage & Mixed Wheel Compatibility
43101 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
41219 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
39814 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
39468 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
35290 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041253
Mobile Version of Website