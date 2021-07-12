Council Weighs Decision to Destroy Iconic Queenstown Dirt Jumps

You may remember the Gorge Road dirt jumps in Queenstown, New Zealand, from video parts like the NotBad segment with Brandon Semenuk, Cam McCaul, and Brett Rheeder, or from the time R-Dog gave us the full rundown.
The Gorge Road jumps have faced a turbulent few years and have been scheduled to be torn down, but locals are fighting back to protect their riding spot. The site's future has been in limbo since 2018, but may be decided soon.
The land is owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and a License to Occupy (LTO) had been granted to the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club, but that license has since expired and the QLDC wants the land back. Catch up on the full story here
.
Most recently, the QLDC said the land would be used for construction material storage, but the final decision has been postponed until August 1. The support for the jumps continues to gather momentum and is now even backed by New Zealand entrepreneur and billionaire Rod Drury, who is a mountain biker and said it would be a shame to lose the jumps, especially after the amount of work that has gone into building and maintaining them over nearly two decades.
Now, according to this video
, the city recently closed a public parking lot, citing the need for storage and giving mountain bikers some hope that the city had changed course.
Supporters can sign a petition here
.
12 Comments
