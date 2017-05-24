Countdown to the Ireland Enduro World Series





The Enduro World Series heads back to Ireland this weekend for round four, the Coillte Emerald Enduro.



Three hundred and fifty riders will descend on Carrick Mountain for the third year in a row to race what has rightly become an EWS classic. As famous for its fans as its trails, the Irish round has become known for its electric atmosphere thanks to the thousands of spectators who line the tracks come race day. And this year there’s even more reason to celebrate as local hero Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) leads the series, and as such will be the last man down the hill this Sunday. Having won here in both 2015 and 2016, and fresh from the win in Madeira last week, there’s some heavy expectation on the young Irishman’s shoulders.









However, there’s a host of riders trying to deny Callaghan his hat trick. Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles Mavic) sits just a few points behind Greg in the series and having come second here last year it’s clear these tracks suit his riding style. GT Factory Racing’s Martin Maes could also prove a threat—he placed second in Madeira and is in third position in the overall competition. And no-one would discount reigning Champ Richie Rude (Yeti/Fox Shox Factory Racing) from the mix either—he’s yet to take a win this year and will be hungry for points if he is to defend his title.



In the women’s race, Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team) is as dominant as ever. She may have had to settle for second place behind Isabeau Courdurier (Sunn) at round two in Tasmania, but she stormed to victory in Madeira to win the race by over a minute. However, Isabeau will be hot on her tail as these two continue their battle that has raged all season. Other names to watch out for include Ines Thoma (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) who lies second in the series and Katy Winton (Trek Factory Racing Team) who sits third. Israeli privateer Noga Korem came from nowhere to end up on the third step of the podium in Madeira and is definitely capable of mixing things up again this weekend.









In the U21 category, all eyes will be on last year’s winner Killian Callaghan, who is currently tied on points at the top of the table with Vojtech Blaha. Martha Gill has a clear lead in the U21 Women’s race but lost out on the win in Madeira to EWS rookie Estelle Charles, so expect some fierce rivalry between these two on Sunday.



Mary Mcconneloug leads out the Master’s Women with a convincing points lead but will have local riders Orla McClean and Sophie Bagnal chasing her down. In the Master Men Karim Amour (BH-Miranda Racing) leads, followed by Nigel Page (Chain Reaction Cycles Mavic) in second and reigning Champ Michael Broderick in third.



