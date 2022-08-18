Course Details Announced for Red Bull District Ride 2022

The 2005 Red Bull District Ride was all over the place, the castle drop was huge and then there was a skatepark section, too. This meant you actually would have needed two different bikes to conquer the course properly. For the 2022 Red Bull District Ride we take into consideration what bikes will be ridden and what tricks will be thrown down, but we designed the course with the riders and the live show in mind. There will be a flow to the contest that will feel seamless and exciting. The riders will feed off this energy and combined with the sweet prize purse we will all be in for the show of a lifetime. — Aaron Chase