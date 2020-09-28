Course Preview: 2 For 1 Special - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Sep 28, 2020
by Andy Vathis  

Course Preview
TWO FOR ONE SPECIAL
UCI MTB XC World Cup Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic Presented by Mercedes-Benz
Words & Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis


Racing is indeed back for 2020 under the UCI after an entire year of schedule changes and waiting for the green light. We find ourselves at easily the best track on the cross-country circuit for not just one but two rounds this week to kick off the season here in Nove Mesto. The crew has made improvements on course and the tape is expected to change in certain spots from one round to the other to keep things interesting. Although there are no spectators allowed in the venue following the new restrictions, the racing should still be electrifying. It's later on in the season here than we're used to so the weather might be a factor with spotty showers and colder mornings.

The empty grand stands are a stark reminder of what's going on just outside the venue.
The empty grand stands are a stark reminder of what's going on just outside the venue.

Nove Mesto is known to draw huge crowds that fill the stands and the entire length of the tape. This year however, there's not even a coffee stand set up for staff. Weird times.
Nove Mesto is known to draw huge crowds that fill the stands and the entire length of the tape. This year however, there's not even a coffee stand set up for staff. Weird times.

The roots are out to claim pedals and chainrings if you're not careful.
The roots are out to claim pedals and chainrings if you're not careful.

The pumptrack is once again part of the lower section of the course with a slightly different configuration.
The pumptrack is once again part of the lower section of the course with a slightly different configuration.

They seem to have taped parts of the course wider this year opening up new passing zones and fresh lines to go with.
They seem to have taped parts of the course wider this year opening up new passing zones and fresh lines to go with.

The long rooty climb to the upper part of the course will be a lot quieter this year without spectators.
The long rooty climb to the upper part of the course will be a lot quieter this year without spectators.

Emily Batty cruising around the track this morning.
Emily Batty cruising around the track this morning.

The woods of Nove Mesto are a rather quaint setting for a bike race.
The woods of Nove Mesto are a rather quaint setting for a bike race.

Anton Cooper finding his flow in the new section which will be used to keep things fresh between the 2 races.
Anton Cooper finding his flow in the new section which will be used to keep things fresh between the 2 races.

Freshly painted lid for Kate Courtney.
Freshly painted lid for Kate Courtney to kick off the first day on course this season.

Kate Courtney's mechanic, Brad Copeland, putting on the final touches on her custom-painted ride.
Kate Courtney's mechanic, Brad Copeland, putting on the final touches on her custom-painted ride.

Heavy rain overnight and through the day left the track more than a little muddy. Jolanda Neff thrives in such conditions though.
Heavy rain overnight and through the day left the track more than a little muddy. Jolanda Neff thrives in such conditions though.

Alan Hatherly skating across the slippery roots.
Alan Hatherly skating across the slippery roots.

The bottom part of the course including the arena section remains largely unchanged and won't be altered between the two rounds.
The bottom part of the course including the arena section remains largely unchanged and won't be altered between the two rounds.

Stephane Tempier enjoying his ride today.
Stephane Tempier enjoying his ride today.

They've paved the upper connector between the feed zone and the Cannondale BMX.
They've paved the upper connector between the feed zone and the Cannondale BMX.

The classic Cannondale BMX decent at the back end of the course remains unchainged.
The classic Cannondale BMX decent at the back end of the course remains unchainged.

The new Shimano Expert Climb 2 for Thursday's race adds an extra loop after the Cannondale BMX section.
The new Shimano Expert Climb 2 for Thursday's race adds an extra loop after the Cannondale BMX section.

Nino Schurter will surely be the man to beat once again.
Nino Schurter will surely be the man to beat once again.

Things shouldn't be quite this wet by the time wheels get on track tomorrow.
Things shouldn't be quite this wet by the time wheels get on track tomorrow.

Thick Nove Mesto pine.
Thick Nove Mesto pine.

Gnarled roots poke out just far enough to be a potential hazard on the flat bits.
Gnarled roots poke out just far enough to be a potential hazard on the flat bits.

Fog and rain rolled in and out all day.
Fog and rain rolled in and out all day.


Left is the Flow Trail, up on the right is the classic AC/DC entrance.
Left is the Flow Trail, up on the right is the classic AC/DC entrance.

The GoPro Hypersmooth flow trail is a new addition this year and racers will be on it on Thursday. It bypasses the AC/DC section reserved for round two and joins the track at the Mercedez-Benz Rock'N'Roll.
The GoPro Hypersmooth flow trail is a new addition this year and racers will be on it on Thursday. It bypasses the AC/DC section reserved for round two and joins the track at the Mercedez-Benz Rock'N'Roll.


More roots poking through the ground on the AC/DC section.
More roots poking through the ground on the AC/DC section.

There is grip in the rocks - you just have to find it.

The Shimano Make Your Mark section has some bite to it and going wide rider's left is a little slick.
The Shimano Make Your Mark section has some bite to it and going wide rider's left is a little slick.

Rooty and mulchy climbing at the top.
Rooty and mulchy climbing at the top.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will be one of the favourites this week.
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will be one of the favourites this week.

Jolanda Neff gets to grips with the tricky conditions this morning.
Jolanda Neff gets to grips with the tricky conditions this morning.

They've taped the Mercedes-Benz drop B-line a lot wider this year if you decide to take the scenic route.
They've taped the Mercedes-Benz drop B-line a lot wider this year if you decide to take the scenic route.

Ghost's pimped out rig is sure to break necks.
Ghost's pimped out rig is sure to break necks.

Let's hope these dry up in time for XCC tomorrow.
Let's hope these dry up in time for XCC tomorrow.

Very weird times to hold a bike race in what is usually a very packed arena.
Very weird times to hold a bike race in what is usually a very packed arena.

The crowd is what makes Nove Mesto but the stands will remain empty this week.
The crowd is what makes Nove Mesto but the stands will remain empty this week.

The day ended as it started but the weather looks to be improving over the next few days.
The day ended as it started but the weather looks to be improving over the next few days.


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 It's supposed to rain again Saturday. High Temps for the next 3 days about 60*/16*. At least it jumps up to 68*/20* on Sat.

By the time they start the 1st XCC it'll resemble a Cyclocross circuit/muck hole..
Going to make for some interesting watching.

This is one desert dog that is glad not to be riding there this week; but if you threw in a free trip and a new power washer I'd consider it. [Sarc] Day time high's are still 101*-105* (38*/41*) here.

Anyone found a Start List yet?
  • 2 0
 "Cannondale BMX" downhill on XC course... 2020 truly brings many weird things.
  • 2 0
 New XR1 or XR0 tires on the Trek athlete's rigs.
  • 2 0
 If you scroll down really fast it's almost like a real course preview
  • 1 0
 If that weather keeps up, mayhem
  • 1 0
 Can't f-ing wait!!

