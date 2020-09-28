Course Preview: 2 For 1 Special - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Racing is indeed back for 2020 under the UCI after an entire year of schedule changes and waiting for the green light. We find ourselves at easily the best track on the cross-country circuit for not just one but two rounds this week to kick off the season here in Nove Mesto. The crew has made improvements on course and the tape is expected to change in certain spots from one round to the other to keep things interesting. Although there are no spectators allowed in the venue following the new restrictions, the racing should still be electrifying. It's later on in the season here than we're used to so the weather might be a factor with spotty showers and colder mornings.
Nove Mesto is known to draw huge crowds that fill the stands and the entire length of the tape. This year however, there's not even a coffee stand set up for staff. Weird times.
The GoPro Hypersmooth flow trail is a new addition this year and racers will be on it on Thursday. It bypasses the AC/DC section reserved for round two and joins the track at the Mercedez-Benz Rock'N'Roll.
By the time they start the 1st XCC it'll resemble a Cyclocross circuit/muck hole..
Going to make for some interesting watching.
This is one desert dog that is glad not to be riding there this week; but if you threw in a free trip and a new power washer I'd consider it. [Sarc] Day time high's are still 101*-105* (38*/41*) here.
Anyone found a Start List yet?
