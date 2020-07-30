Course Preview: Downhill Southeast - Snowshoe

Jul 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
The venue and pits are at the top of the hill this weekend with not a whole surrounding the finish area in the bottom of the woods.


The Downhill Southeast series is back for its third round in 2020 at Snowshoe. The venue provided an incredible end to the World Cup season last year and it will be sure to provide more great downhill action this weekend.

Both courses will start in the World Cup start hut then under ski lift to portal and taking off on the cupcake gap into10 gallon. The courses will then split apart at Westridge Rd. The amateur course will follow Pro DH to OG into Turkey Rock. Then will turn onto 5 Year Back and then Pro DH after mid-station. After Lower Pro DH, the amateur riders will finish on Lincoln Log and will take that down to the finish line rock. For Pro and Cat 1, the courses will split apart at Westridge Rd, cutting down the slope cutting into Judy Chop to Upper Hareball followed by Lower Hareball.

Amature course: 1.25mi // 1,274ft
Pro / CAT 1: 1.3mi // 1,434ft

Pinkbike will again be providing coverage of the entire weekend. We have a photographer on the ground so look forward to photo epics, bike checks, and more as the weekend progresses. For now, we have video previews of both courses below.

Pro/Cat 1



Cat 2 / Cat 3



3 Comments

  • 1 0
 So does this trail have a quad or triple?
Ahh, it’s whatever you wanna call it.
  • 1 0
 The commentary is top notch.
  • 2 0
 Go Angelo!! RVA rep!

