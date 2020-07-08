Course Preview: Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020

With World Cup racing and travel to many places (especially if you're an American) still on hold, racing has been very limited in 2020. This weekend, however, the second round of the DHSE series gets underway, again at Windrock Bike Park in eastern Tennessee. The pro field looks to be loaded with some of the top US riders. It's to be noted that social distancing guidelines along with regulations to comply with safety guidelines are still in place.
Windrock Bike Park is a staple of East Coast riding and racing. With 1,100 feet of elevation and some of the more technical terrain in the region along with a temperate climate year-round, it attracts its fair share of top racers for training, especially in the cooler months when many resorts switch over to skiing. The incredibly rocky hillside can make for a challenge to ride in the best of conditions. Couple that with the frequent Southeast US rainstorms and humidity, and you have a recipe for exciting conditions, especially given the frequent rains that have fallen in recent days.
The Pro / Cat 1 course for the weekend will follow Trail One to Middle Finger, finishing at the RedBull Ravine. The Cat 2, 3 / Single Crown class will race Trail One to Drop Out, finishing on Talladega.
Social distancing and masks will accompany the racing this weekend at Windrock
Having the same guidelines as the previous race at Windrock, safety will be a top consideration and all races will follow local and state laws that are in place in that regard. There will be no on-site registration and racers are asked to sign up online at downhillsoutheast.com to register prior to arriving.
online at downhillsoutheast.com
to register prior to arriving.
Pinkbike will again be providing coverage of the entire weekend. We have a photographer on the ground so look forward to photo epics, bike checks, and more as the weekend progresses. For now, we have video previews of both courses below. Pro/Cat 1Cat 2 / Cat 3 / Single Crown
