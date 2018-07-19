Course Preview: EWS La Thuile 2018

You know it's a nice day in La Thuile when you can see this view. It's a rarity, but let's hope it holds for the weekend. You know it's a nice day in La Thuile when you can see this view. It's a rarity, but let's hope it holds for the weekend.

The top of Stage 3 is nothing but fresh cut alpine goodness.

On this side it's Monte Bianco.

Just one of the things La Thuile has in spades is epic views.

Old and crumbling refugios are scattered about the woods here in La thuile. Some still have impressive views out their windows.

Fresh bench cut corners and catch berms on Stage 5 are incredibly loose, and don't always have as much support as they appear.

It's been dry the past few weeks in this region of the alps and dust is the primary surface throughout.

Duncan peers out of yet another EWS mine.

Dave tries to empty the creek crossing.

Spot the squids.

Matthew Delorme arrives to work in his Piaggio

Even the liaison to Stage 3 is an impressive piece of trail.

Stage 1 drops in of a rocky ledge, once again with Mont Blanc in the background.

Reflecting on the old part of stage one before diving into the new.

The squids assemble on the top of stage four.

If you look closer you can see all the fresh loam flinging about through the wooded section of Stage 1.

EWS director Chris Ball drops into the steep stuff.

Scree surfing to kick off Stage 4.

Lee Trumpore drops in on Stage 4.

That view. We soaked as much of it in as we could because we might not be so lucky the rest of the week.

The Mad Dog gets loose as he dives into Stage 4.

The start of Stage 4 drops off a very steep cliff face with just a little exposure on the back side. Mont Blanc keeping an eye on things from the background.

Stream crossings at full throttle on Stage 4.

Natural wallrides at the bottom of Stage 4.

Duncan Philpott tucks into some proper alpine goodness.

Monte Bianco looms behind the massive Stage 4.

How loose is Stage 5 ?

This loose.

We won't be seeing Robin Wallner this weekend as he is staying home to be present for the birth of his first child. He may be giving up his 2nd spot in the overall but family always comes first.

It was a hot one and the local spring water is oh so good.

The Hoff lifts a wheel to La Thuile.

Loooking back up the valley on the liaison to Stage 5.

La Thuile also has an amazing hot chocolate at their local chocolate shop. It's won quite a few awards.

Round 5 of the Enduro World Series sees us return for a third time to a favorite, La Thuile, Italy. Perhaps the best stop on the Enduro World Series circuit. Nestled in the shadow on Monte Bianco, La Thuile has huge alpine stages, epic vistas, and some fine food at the end of the day. Round five consists of six stages, some old, most new. Three of the four old stages have fresh cut sections in them to keep things spicy. Duck into the woods after the alpine and things get steep quite quick here in La Thuile. There will be long pedaling liaisons for Stage 2 and Stage 5 and lift access for the others with shorter pedal climbs. Come with us and take a look at the beauty that is La Thuile.