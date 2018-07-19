Course Preview: EWS La Thuile 2018

Round 5 of the Enduro World Series sees us return for a third time to a favorite, La Thuile, Italy. Perhaps the best stop on the Enduro World Series circuit. Nestled in the shadow on Monte Bianco, La Thuile has huge alpine stages, epic vistas, and some fine food at the end of the day. Round five consists of six stages, some old, most new. Three of the four old stages have fresh cut sections in them to keep things spicy. Duck into the woods after the alpine and things get steep quite quick here in La Thuile. There will be long pedaling liaisons for Stage 2 and Stage 5 and lift access for the others with shorter pedal climbs. Come with us and take a look at the beauty that is La Thuile.
