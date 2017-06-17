Course Preview: HSBC UK National Downhill Series, Rhyd-y-Felin

Here we have it then, the HSBC UK National Downhill Series Presented by GT Bicycles in Rhyd-y-Felin. One of the more technical tracks on the series, the track also known as 'Bala' starts with a forest road with a few bus stops, before it flows over some jumps and drops into a tight wooded section where there is only one way in and one way out, no room for mistakes, no room for overtakes, you've just got to ride it out. You exit the woods and have no relief as you're straight into the 'open section'. The whole middle section has been deforested to expose this almost post-apocalyptic environment that riders have to navigate their way through. A bit of a wood section and a few flat out corners and you're cruising your way into the finish. On a fast paced track, the top boys will be looking to do a sub 3 minute time. With the likes of Sam Dale, Adam Brayton, Jack Reading, Taylor Vernon and lots of other fast boys it promises to be a good race. Recently claiming her first world cup win, Tahnee Seagrave will be here on her new prototype Transition to see if she can claim victory on Sunday.Come down and spectate it will be a great weekend, with the weather looking like the best were going to have all year so far.