Course Preview: It's A Peanut Butter Jamboree - Albstadt World Cup XC

If it stays wet, people will eat hay.

Something is coming.

It's full-on peanut butter out there right now. Not the biggest fan of rain after EWS Olargues, but bring it. The racing will be exciting.

That drop exit will be a place to watch.

That mud has teeth.

A line / B line.

The climb up to the waterfall.

Greasy slide off a small drop into a right hander.

We are back at it. Be Pumped.

This weekend will be all about tire choice and tire pressures.

Emily Batty gets ready to head out into the muck.

Evie Richards sends it down the waterfall. Anyone recall a certain spectacular crash here last year?

Carlos Coloma tries to give it gas in the wet.

Mathieu van der Poel is back, but he had a crash last week and fractured his wrist. A quick surgery and a screw later and he's back at. But this one might hurt.

That mud isn't clearing.

Eva Lechner waits as her bike gets a final check over.

It's a slog out there right now.

The bike building has started, it's time to go racing again.

The woods here look spectacular in the fog.

Hair pins for the win. This one always causes a pinch in the early laps.

In preparation for Worlds 2020. New bridges. New rollers coming into them. Much speed will need to be scrubbed because the backside of the bridge is pretty abrupt.

The climbs have been smoothed out a bit more. More crushed rock. Wider. Faster climbing speeds, or just kind of boring? Time will tell.

New climbing surfaces. Lots of crushed rock was added.

Some of the quickest of the singletrack sections.

Keep rolling in clouds.

It seems a dog's age since we left the World Cup XC season opener behind us in South Africa. The new venue was a real gem and the racing was quite exciting. But as we enter round two we return to a classic: Albstadt, Germany. Long climbs and open grass sections, loose over hardpack, and a bit of tech to keep riders on their toes. As far as the courses of recent years go, this one seems the tamest. Especially in the dry. But it's been raining here in Germany. A lot. Which has made the track slick. Very slick. The mud here in Albstadt is thick. It doesn't clear. Bikes in preride were gaining all kinds of weight as they collected mud. Wheels stopped turning. We may continue to get enough rain to keep these conditions up, which will keep things quite interesting. We are also looking at the addition of short track this round. While not mandatory, it is worth enough points to move a 3rd or 4th row rider to the 2nd or 1st row come race day. So we will have to watch how that pans out. For now, let us look at the course. Tomorrow we will talk tires and bike set up. Sorry in advance for all the black and white.