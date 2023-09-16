Video: Adam Brayton & Justine Welzel's Course Preview for the iXS EDC Rd. 3 - Verbier

Sep 16, 2023
by Racement  
Maxxis Course Preview - iXS EDC #3 2023

by Racement
Views: 186    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


After a long absence, the iXS European Downhill Cup is back in Verbier, Switzerland. Adam Brayton and Justine Welzel show you here that the high-altitude resort in the Valais is the perfect venue for this year's final. Sit back and enjoy the ride.

The track called "Tire's Fire" of the bike park located in the French-speaking part of Valais is definitely one of the most physically and technically demanding in Switzerland. The start is at 2090 metres above sea level below Les Ruinettes. From there, the riders will face 2200 metres of track and 550 metres of altitude gain before arriving at the finish in Médan. These details alone promise a high level of challenge, whereby the nature of the course and the partly high speed also require enormous concentration.

ixsdownhillcup.com | Instagram

photo


MENTIONS: @Racement


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Adam Brayton


Author Info:
Racement avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2013
184 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Santa Cruz Heckler SL eMTB
71660 views
Tire Choices & Pressures of 20 Pro Racers - Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
55554 views
2023 Red Bull Rampage Riders List Announced
46859 views
Review: Prime Rocket - Another Carbon Downhill Spaceship from Eastern Europe
40093 views
Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing
38089 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides More Exposed Lines in 'Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites'
36045 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
35468 views
Video: What's The Big Deal With High-Pivot Mountain Bikes?
31237 views

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Bit of an odd vid but the track looks MINT!
  • 1 0
 Fantastic place to ride





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.044704
Mobile Version of Website