Video: Adam Brayton & Justine Welzel's Course Preview for the iXS EDC Rd. 3 - Verbier

After a long absence, the iXS European Downhill Cup is back in Verbier, Switzerland. Adam Brayton and Justine Welzel show you here that the high-altitude resort in the Valais is the perfect venue for this year's final. Sit back and enjoy the ride.The track called "Tire's Fire" of the bike park located in the French-speaking part of Valais is definitely one of the most physically and technically demanding in Switzerland. The start is at 2090 metres above sea level below Les Ruinettes. From there, the riders will face 2200 metres of track and 550 metres of altitude gain before arriving at the finish in Médan. These details alone promise a high level of challenge, whereby the nature of the course and the partly high speed also require enormous concentration.