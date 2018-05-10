Course Preview: Jagged Rocks, Tight Turns & Grippy Dirt at EWS Olargues, France

It's been an exciting start to the Enduro World Series season thanks to two brand new venues and greatly varied terrain. Round 3 is no exception. Montagnes Du Caroux, in Olargues, France is yet another new venue with new trails that will be sure to provide exciting racing. Nestled in the mountains in the South West of France, Olargues is a quaint medieval village with beautiful bridges and old buildings, Round 3 will consist of eight race stages over 81 kilometers in distance with 3,665 meters of descent, and 57.9 kilometers of liaison featuring 2,576 meters of climbing. The stages here are, for the most part, rough and rocky with your typical tight French-style turns. Stages 2 and 6 offer up some incredible fresh dirt to mix things up and keep it fun. Let's take a look at this new venue and all it has to offer.
