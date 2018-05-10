Course Preview: Jagged Rocks, Tight Turns & Grippy Dirt at EWS Olargues, France

The French village of Olargues which will play host to the third round of the 2018 Enduro World Series. The French village of Olargues which will play host to the third round of the 2018 Enduro World Series.

The 4th stage will wind its way through the streets of the old medieval village in Olargues. The 4th stage will wind its way through the streets of the old medieval village in Olargues.

There are some carbon killers littered about these trails. There are some carbon killers littered about these trails.

The top of Stage 4. You might as well pray for no rain while you are waiting for your start time. The top of Stage 4. You might as well pray for no rain while you are waiting for your start time.

Ric dives into the shared start of stages 5 and 7. Ric dives into the shared start of stages 5 and 7.

Matt Delorme descends through a tunnel of trees on Stage 8. Matt Delorme descends through a tunnel of trees on Stage 8.

Dropping into Stage 4. Dropping into Stage 4.

Two thumbs up for the conditions in France. Hero dirt in between a variety of rock from top to bottom of every stage. Two thumbs up for the conditions in France. Hero dirt in between a variety of rock from top to bottom of every stage.

Chris Ball pounds down the boulder field that is Stage 3. Chris Ball pounds down the boulder field that is Stage 3.

The Mad Dog decided to get his skin suit on for the cobble streets on stage four. The Mad Dog decided to get his skin suit on for the cobble streets on stage four.

Where the trails have no name. Milky was channeling his inner Bono for media recce. Where the trails have no name. Milky was channeling his inner Bono for media recce.

They said to stay at least 20cm from the walls when the turn the jets on, and Mad Dog Boris is ready to go. They said to stay at least 20cm from the walls when the turn the jets on, and Mad Dog Boris is ready to go.

Those showers were a bit of a shock. Those showers were a bit of a shock.

Ruaridh Cunningham is tired of hanging around and ready to get going. Ruaridh Cunningham is tired of hanging around and ready to get going.

It's been an exciting start to the Enduro World Series season thanks to two brand new venues and greatly varied terrain. Round 3 is no exception. Montagnes Du Caroux, in Olargues, France is yet another new venue with new trails that will be sure to provide exciting racing. Nestled in the mountains in the South West of France, Olargues is a quaint medieval village with beautiful bridges and old buildings, Round 3 will consist of eight race stages over 81 kilometers in distance with 3,665 meters of descent, and 57.9 kilometers of liaison featuring 2,576 meters of climbing. The stages here are, for the most part, rough and rocky with your typical tight French-style turns. Stages 2 and 6 offer up some incredible fresh dirt to mix things up and keep it fun. Let's take a look at this new venue and all it has to offer.