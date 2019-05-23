Course Preview: King of XC - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2019

Cannondale BMX, a favorite for the spectators and with good reason. It's fast and rough with a few booters.

Line choices out of BMX. That inside is quick.

The rains have made the ruts form here and there, but this track holds up pretty damn well when it pours.

Roots and small rocks are littered across the upper single track and the lower connecting the far ends of the course.

The famous "Wall" climb seen from above. Many lines to choose from but only a couple will actually be efficient.

The upper plateau of the track before rolling into the X-Class Vertical Drop has soaked up all the moisture with only a few roots popping up.

Berms in the lower part of the track are still soft from all the rain earlier in the week.

Nove Mesto has roots in spades. It really is the creme de la creme of XC courses.

These climbs get tricky when you are getting up there in laps.

The rocks go uphill too here in Czech.

A and B lines on the climb after BMX. B line on the right is a bit of a pain. Best to get on the A line unless you're stuck in traffic and have no choice.

The Shimano Expert Climb is the first major obstacle racers will face on this course. The rocks are slippery in the wet and dry.

The Mitas Choice rock garden from the top down.

The Mitas Choice rock garden looks like a bomb went off in a mine from the bottom. There are two or three possible lines, however only one seems to be the fastest.

More berms about to turn into ruts if the weather decides to change. This could be a deal breaker for most.

Options for passing in the woods.

Stay high. That low line is a speed sucker.

From the BMX exit things speed up again on a single track.

Exit from the BMX side of the track.

They've added a pumptrack at the bottom because who doesn't love that and the end of their lap?

The single track after the Mitas Choice garden is now a pump track.

Round two of the XC World Cup is back in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, and we have to say, this is the King of XC tracks. Strung along a long hillside at the Olympic cross-country skiing facility, the track snakes up and down across the root laced hill. This course is all about roots and rocks. The forest floor is laced with pine roots and the course features some of the most demanding rock gardens in XC. Expect the lap count to be around seven for the elite men and 5 or 6 for the elite women. Course length comes in at 3.936 kilometers and has roughly 117 meters of climbing per lap.