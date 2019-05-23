RACING

Course Preview: King of XC - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2019

May 23, 2019
by Matthew DeLorme  

The stands will be full come Sunday on the Mercedes Benz Rock and Roll section.
Course Preview
King of XC Courses
UCI XC MTB World Cup Nove Mesto na Morave Germany Presented by Mercedes Benz
Photography by Matthew DeLorme and Andy Vathis

Round two of the XC World Cup is back in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, and we have to say, this is the King of XC tracks. Strung along a long hillside at the Olympic cross-country skiing facility, the track snakes up and down across the root laced hill. This course is all about roots and rocks. The forest floor is laced with pine roots and the course features some of the most demanding rock gardens in XC. Expect the lap count to be around seven for the elite men and 5 or 6 for the elite women. Course length comes in at 3.936 kilometers and has roughly 117 meters of climbing per lap.

Cannondale BMX a favorite for the spectators and with good reason. it s fast and rough with a few booters.
Cannondale BMX, a favorite for the spectators and with good reason. It's fast and rough with a few booters.

Line choices out of BMX. That inside is quick.
Line choices out of BMX. That inside is quick.

The rains have made the ruts form here and there but this track holds up pretty damn well when it pours.
The rains have made the ruts form here and there, but this track holds up pretty damn well when it pours.


Roots and small rocks are littered across the upper single track and the lower connecting the far ends of the course.
Roots and small rocks are littered across the upper single track and the lower connecting the far ends of the course.

The famous Wall climb seen from above. Many lines to choose from but only a couple will actually be efficient.
The famous "Wall" climb seen from above. Many lines to choose from but only a couple will actually be efficient.

The upper plateau of the track before rolling into the X-Class Vertical Drop is soaked up all the moisture with a only a few roots popping up.
The upper plateau of the track before rolling into the X-Class Vertical Drop has soaked up all the moisture with only a few roots popping up.

Berms in the lower part of the track are still soft from all the rain earlier in the week.
Berms in the lower part of the track are still soft from all the rain earlier in the week.

Nove Mesto has has roots in spades. It really is the creme de la creme of XC courses.
Nove Mesto has roots in spades. It really is the creme de la creme of XC courses.

These climbs get tricky when you are getting up there in laps.
These climbs get tricky when you are getting up there in laps.

The rocks go uphill too here in Czech.
The rocks go uphill too here in Czech.

A and B lines on the climb after BMX. B line on the right is a bit of a pain. Best to get on a line unless you re stuck in traffic and have no choice.
A and B lines on the climb after BMX. B line on the right is a bit of a pain. Best to get on the A line unless you're stuck in traffic and have no choice.

The Shimano Expert Climb is the first major obstacle racers will face on this course. Slippery rocks in the wet and dry.
The Shimano Expert Climb is the first major obstacle racers will face on this course. The rocks are slippery in the wet and dry.

The MItas Choice rock garden from top down. Lines seem a lot more clearer and filled in this year.
The Mitas Choice rock garden from the top down.

The Mitas Choice rock garden looks like a bomb went off in a mine from the bottom. There are two or three possible lines however only one seems to be the fastest.
The Mitas Choice rock garden looks like a bomb went off in a mine from the bottom. There are two or three possible lines, however only one seems to be the fastest.

More berms about to turn into ruts if the weather decides to change. This could be a deal breaker for most.
More berms about to turn into ruts if the weather decides to change. This could be a deal breaker for most.

Options for passing int he woods.
Options for passing in the woods.

Stay high. Tat ow line is a speed sucker.
Stay high. That low line is a speed sucker.

From the BMX exit things speed up again on a single track.
From the BMX exit things speed up again on a single track.

Exit from the BMX side of the track.
Exit from the BMX side of the track.

They ve added a pumptrack at the bottom because who doesn t love that and the end of their lap
They've added a pumptrack at the bottom because who doesn't love that and the end of their lap?

The single track after the Mitas Choice garden is now a pump track.
The single track after the Mitas Choice garden is now a pump track.


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
209141 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
101927 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
58021 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53537 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53127 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
49569 views
Review: Spank's Foam-Filled Spike 350 Vibrocore Wheelset
38297 views
Video: 16 Bike Checks from Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend
38163 views

6 Comments

  • + 6
 Whoa, they are going to ride that tarmac pumptrack? This track really has it all!
  • + 2
 Did Albstadt give you all their roots and rocks after the freeway install?

Always loved this course, would be a dream to ride someday.
  • + 3
 THIS is XC!!! Wish I could ride it myself
  • + 3
 This. looks. sick.
  • + 2
 Maybe most visited xc race in world ? About 20 000 visitors ?
  • + 1
 And then there's Albstadt.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036313
Mobile Version of Website