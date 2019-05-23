Course Preview: King of XC - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2019

Round two of the XC World Cup is back in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, and we have to say, this is the King of XC tracks. Strung along a long hillside at the Olympic cross-country skiing facility, the track snakes up and down across the root laced hill. This course is all about roots and rocks. The forest floor is laced with pine roots and the course features some of the most demanding rock gardens in XC. Expect the lap count to be around seven for the elite men and 5 or 6 for the elite women. Course length comes in at 3.936 kilometers and has roughly 117 meters of climbing per lap.
Always loved this course, would be a dream to ride someday.
