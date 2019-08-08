Course Preview: Masterpiece - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Here we are at the sixth round of the XC World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. The venue is surrounded by the Alps' beautiful peaks and the course is a work of art in roots and loam. With a lap length of 4,100 meters and 190 meters of climbing per lap, it's definitely beastly. This course has a bit of everything, Dual Slalom, rock drops, root strewn off-camber climbs, dirt jumps, steep chutes, and flowy singletrack. It truly is a masterpiece, rivaling Nove Mesto in its use of brutal technical terrain. Come take a peek of the finer aspects of this amazing course - this article has an abundance of photos of roots.
