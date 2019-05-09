Course Preview: Paradise Island - EWS Madeira 2019

After a short break from the first two rounds in the southern hemisphere, the Enduro World Series returns to a favorite among riders and media alike - Madeira. This tiny speck in the Atlantic Ocean has some of the most diverse and visually stunning trails of all of the places we visit. The people are friendly, the Poncha is delicious, and the seafood is fresh. Madeira ticks all the boxes.
We return to the two-day format this round, and the racers will set out from the coastal village of Machico. There will be a total of eight stages and 4100 meters of descending with 2480 meters of climbing and a total distance of 70 kilometers. Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier are in the lead after winning both Rotorua and Tasmania. Sam Hill is healthy after fighting through the flu in the first two rounds and will be looking to take his first win of the season. Come take a ride with the media squids as we sample this year's stages.
4 Comments
Post a Comment