Course Preview Photo Epic: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

It feels like it's been too long since we last were together EWS. But you once again have brought us to another brilliant destination with amazing trails. Round four of the Enduro World Series straddles Austria and Slovenia. The trails are here have been a real treat. There is so much natural fresh cut goodness we can't even quantify it with a number. It's quite a lot. Trust us. This one is a big one. 5,026 meters of descent and 96.5 Kilometers covered in two days. There's even a massive tunnel transfer to boot. Dig in with us as we explore this incredible new venue.
1 Comment
Post a Comment