Course Preview Photo Epic: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

The hills are steep and forested which means lots of loamy dirt and a countless number of slick roots.

Fresh cut loamy goodness on Stage 6.

The streep glade runs on the ski hill on the Austrian side of the venue are home to some of the nicest bits of trail we have seen all year.

Tall straight pines make pretty forests. We are liking it here in Petzen / Jamnica.

Roots on roots on roots. These trails are incredible.

A loam line burned through the blueberries.

Lots of cloud overhead so far this week and ample rain in the forecast.

Bendy trees growing out of a steep hillside on Stage 3.

All that white rock in limestone, and when mixed with water and mud it is some of the slickest stuff you can attempt to ride a bike on.

Dave negotiates the roots and switchbacks of Stage 1.

Dave dives into the steep top of Stage 3.

The weather has been incredibly changeable but should stabilize for the weekend.

Lush and green on Stage 5.

The Austrian - Slovenian border is not too bad on the eyes.

Stage 1 crosses through multiple farm, each with it's own unique section of root covered forest at the end.

Lush ferns and tall trees make up the top of stage 4.

Matt Delorme navigates though the greenery on Stage 4.

The roof tops are small works of art.

The Slovenians are quite precise with an axe.

Most of the barns we have seen are adorned with tiny crosses.

A narrow, steep and fresh cut loamy ridgeline makes up the top of Stage 4.

Usually we would say pray for no rain, but it's already too late.

The top of Stage 4 is a fresh cut masterpiece.

Slick mud was the name of the game on stage 5, and that was before the heavy rains began to fall.

The roots are slick. Best to keep off the brakes.

Mad Dog gets pitted.

Getting around with class. The new EWS team car.

Apples used in the Slovenian cider ripen all around the hill sides.

Tinder 2.0

Casey Brown just making friends down on the farm.

Sunsets aren't too shabby here.

It feels like it's been too long since we last were together EWS. But you once again have brought us to another brilliant destination with amazing trails. Round four of the Enduro World Series straddles Austria and Slovenia. The trails are here have been a real treat. There is so much natural fresh cut goodness we can't even quantify it with a number. It's quite a lot. Trust us. This one is a big one. 5,026 meters of descent and 96.5 Kilometers covered in two days. There's even a massive tunnel transfer to boot. Dig in with us as we explore this incredible new venue.