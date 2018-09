All trails lead to the sea in Finale Ligure. All trails lead to the sea in Finale Ligure.

Perhaps discussing whether or not Richie Rude will make it two in a row this weekend.

All kinds of bikes are hanging about in Finale.

Colorful Finale Borgo

Italy

The future stars of EWS with their parents: Nico Lau, Remi Absalon, Damien Oton, Jerome Clementz and Theo Galy.

The coastal village of Finale Ligure is one of the more unique stops on the EWS circuit as racers mix in with the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Favorite race venue of the year? Possibly.

Finale's streets reflect lovely light.

Jesus was born into a rock band.

Fossil records of a time when these mountains were home to bivalves.

A ship carved in stone that once was under the sea. Fitting.

Ancient stone carvings on the slabs leading into Stage 1. We are told these are depictions of people, the heads and legs worn down over time.

The stoke is always high on recce day.

Finale is a favorite venue for one very obvious reason.

One of the many small villages riders will pass through as they ride from stage to stage this weekend.

Some of the best food and drink are hidden in the alleys away from the main tourist streets.

A few remnants of castles from a bygone era still remain above town.

Even the bike locks are as laid back as the locals in Finale.

Arches, alleys, and bicycles along the streets in Finale Ligure.

The Iveco Turbo Daily. Best shuttle rig ever. Duncan Philpott soaks in the grandeur.

We're a weird little family, us squids. But it's a damn good family. It's a bittersweet feeling knowing this is the last recce of the season for this band of brothers. And one sister.

If you didn't know it already, the sun shines out Sven Martin's armpit.

Layers of goodness.

The woods at the bottom of the first two stages are super tight and filled with slick dusty switchbacks.

If you fell off this ridge to the right do you think you would make a splash?

Those Stage 3 views

The woods on Stage 1 are dark. Very dark.

After you get off the steep and exposed ridge on Stage 2, it is into the thick trees.

The rocky road at the top of Stage 2.

One of the many rock outcroppings near the top of Stage 2 with some big mountains off in the distance.

While some sections of woods are super dark, others are quite bright. Going between the two at race pace can be difficult on the eyes at times and makes seeing trail details quite difficult.

Milky heads towards the brine as he dives into Stage 2.

Louis winning media recce. Diving in where more timid squids won't.

Stage 2 is littered will sharp rocks and slabs of white Italian granite.

Dave makes his way to Stage 3. It's a hike to get there, but it's well worth it.

Milky gets skiddy with it.

He shattered a few ribs in Whistler, but Sven is still charging.

Finale, we love you. The views, the after practice swims, the gelato... Can all races end at a warm sea?

New stage for 2018, Mao Crest. It's brilliant.

Stage 3, Mao Crest. You may know of it from Kranked 2. We were the first down for media recce after the trail builders cut the tape for us. We didn't do it justice.

Steep, loose and off camber would best describe the rocky start to Stage 2.

The rocks here are numerous and sharp and if you clip one of these the wrong way, your tire will be torn to shreds.

Season's end. It's bittersweet and once again it ends at one of the best locations - Finale Ligure. Round 8 of the Enduro World Series is once again in this picturesque region of the Italian Riviera. Big changes to the format this year are the reduction from a two to a one day race. Four stages that represent a classic ride on some Finale favorites. Race day will cover 52 kilometers with 1,780 meters of descending.