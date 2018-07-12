RACING

Course Preview: The Lung Buster - Andorra XC World Cup 2018

Jul 12, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  

XC Course Preview
THE LUNG BUSTER
UCI MTB Woorld Cup Presented By Mercedes Benz
Photography by Matthew DeLorme

Hot of the heels of Val di Sole we find ourselves a short 14-hour drive away in Andorra for Round 5 of the UCI MTB World Cup. After missing this round last year, it was nice to come back and see the changes they've made to the XC course. This one may be the best one of the season. Not only do you have the attitude that will hurt the riders, they have created the most well rounded XC course we've seen in awhile. Plenty of lung-busting climbs, open grass turns, and typical XC fare, but so much more. New woods and open slope sections include bike park flow, berms and whoops. Then there is the wonderful loam and roots and rocks. Plenty of technical riding to keep things extra spicy. This one is going to be good.

It all starts here at the new start line location. No more pavement start!

More climbing in this edition. Just in case the lungs weren't gasping for air enough.


Berms and rollers back down into the venue. Just a little bit of park to spice it up.



Across the jagged slabs.

Down the rut of rocks and roots.

Line choices again. To the right is going to be the quickest exit.

What a beautiful bit of trail.

Left into more roots and rocks.

Them ruts.

The line to the right is not as direct, and fresh cut means it's not as fast.

Line choices A and B have a perhaps a bike length and a half of speed difference. Best to stay on the left.

Whoops for whips? Nino?

Mmmmmm more flow.

Flow trail. This may be the most well rounded XC course to date.

Nightly rains are getting close to tacking out the track.

New steep rollers. Just don't end up in the ditch with the logs.

One line, single file.

Just another long lung-busting climb at altitude.

That slippery shale. Or is it slate? Any geologists out there wanna clear this up?

Meanwhile in the 50 to 01 slippery woods section.

The nightly rains are keeping the dirt just right for the most part.

Pedal catcher on the right.

Snakes.

Roots, rocks, and a beautiful dirty brown ribbon.

Off the bridge....

....and into a sweeping left or a tight left high line that is way faster.

The nightly rains are keeping the dirt just right for the most part.

Some sections are holding water. Here the dirt is not so primo, it's more like mud.

Smile, it's time for round 5!

Andorra, you beauty.


8 Comments

  • + 6
 Man you know you're a mtn biker when you drool scrolling down at... pictures of sections of trails...
  • + 7
 Exactly this. The XC trails look more fun than DH! Although that may have to do with my skill level..
  • + 1
 Wow you mean that section of trail holding water is mud!? Thanks for the clarification..
  • + 2
 "Across the jagged slabs" new band name, I call it! - Andy Dwyer
  • + 1
 Track Preview (Kross Racing Team) youtu.be/pC6Bwslvl1I
  • + 1
 Saw that preview, thanks. I think that the DH course is gnarly, but taking into consideration what bike the XC racers ride, I think that XC course is gnarlier.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



