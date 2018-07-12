Course Preview: The Lung Buster - Andorra XC World Cup 2018

Hot of the heels of Val di Sole we find ourselves a short 14-hour drive away in Andorra for Round 5 of the UCI MTB World Cup. After missing this round last year, it was nice to come back and see the changes they've made to the XC course. This one may be the best one of the season. Not only do you have the attitude that will hurt the riders, they have created the most well rounded XC course we've seen in awhile. Plenty of lung-busting climbs, open grass turns, and typical XC fare, but so much more. New woods and open slope sections include bike park flow, berms and whoops. Then there is the wonderful loam and roots and rocks. Plenty of technical riding to keep things extra spicy. This one is going to be good.
youtu.be/8GBCHhoXIEc
