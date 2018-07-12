Course Preview: The Lung Buster - Andorra XC World Cup 2018

It all starts here at the new start line location. No more pavement start! It all starts here at the new start line location. No more pavement start!

More climbing in this edition. Just in case the lungs weren't gasping for air enough. More climbing in this edition. Just in case the lungs weren't gasping for air enough.

Berms and rollers back down into the venue. Just a little bit of park to spice it up. Berms and rollers back down into the venue. Just a little bit of park to spice it up.

Across the jagged slabs. Across the jagged slabs.

Down the rut of rocks and roots. Down the rut of rocks and roots.

Line choices again. To the right is going to be the quickest exit. Line choices again. To the right is going to be the quickest exit.

What a beautiful bit of trail. What a beautiful bit of trail.

Left into more roots and rocks. Left into more roots and rocks.

Them ruts. Them ruts.

The line to the right is not as direct, and fresh cut means it's not as fast. The line to the right is not as direct, and fresh cut means it's not as fast.

Line choices A and B have a perhaps a bike length and a half of speed difference. Best to stay on the left. Line choices A and B have a perhaps a bike length and a half of speed difference. Best to stay on the left.

Whoops for whips? Nino? Whoops for whips? Nino?

Mmmmmm more flow. Mmmmmm more flow.

Flow trail. This may be the most well rounded XC course to date. Flow trail. This may be the most well rounded XC course to date.

Nightly rains are getting close to tacking out the track. Nightly rains are getting close to tacking out the track.

New steep rollers. Just don't end up in the ditch with the logs. New steep rollers. Just don't end up in the ditch with the logs.

One line, single file. One line, single file.

Just another long lung-busting climb at altitude. Just another long lung-busting climb at altitude.

That slippery shale. Or is it slate? Any geologists out there wanna clear this up? That slippery shale. Or is it slate? Any geologists out there wanna clear this up?

Meanwhile in the 50 to 01 slippery woods section. Meanwhile in the 50 to 01 slippery woods section.

The nightly rains are keeping the dirt just right for the most part. The nightly rains are keeping the dirt just right for the most part.

Pedal catcher on the right. Pedal catcher on the right.

Roots, rocks, and a beautiful dirty brown ribbon. Roots, rocks, and a beautiful dirty brown ribbon.

Off the bridge.... Off the bridge....

....and into a sweeping left or a tight left high line that is way faster. ....and into a sweeping left or a tight left high line that is way faster.

The nightly rains are keeping the dirt just right for the most part. The nightly rains are keeping the dirt just right for the most part.

Some sections are holding water. Here the dirt is not so primo, it's more like mud. Some sections are holding water. Here the dirt is not so primo, it's more like mud.

Smile, it's time for round 5! Smile, it's time for round 5!

Andorra, you beauty. Andorra, you beauty.

Hot of the heels of Val di Sole we find ourselves a short 14-hour drive away in Andorra for Round 5 of the UCI MTB World Cup. After missing this round last year, it was nice to come back and see the changes they've made to the XC course. This one may be the best one of the season. Not only do you have the attitude that will hurt the riders, they have created the most well rounded XC course we've seen in awhile. Plenty of lung-busting climbs, open grass turns, and typical XC fare, but so much more. New woods and open slope sections include bike park flow, berms and whoops. Then there is the wonderful loam and roots and rocks. Plenty of technical riding to keep things extra spicy. This one is going to be good.